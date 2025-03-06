New RMT leader Eddie Dempsey to celebrate by playing bingo at local social club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new leader of the biggest rail workers union will celebrate his appointment by playing bingo at his local social club with his wife.

Eddie Dempsey is the new general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) following the announcement by Mick Lynch that he is retiring.

Mr Dempsey has been Mr Lynch’s deputy during the strikes by railway workers under the previous Conservative government, so witnessed first hand the way Mr Lynch handled media scrutiny, becoming a popular figure among broadcasters as he forcefully put forward the union’s case, often with humour.

Previous RMT leaders also included Bob Crow, who hailed from the same south-east London area as Mr Dempsey.

He admits he was hugely influenced by Mr Crow, one of the most forceful union speakers of his generation.

Mr Dempsey’s first job was in Deptford market, which stood him in good stead for negotiating deals when he became a union official.

He joined the railways as a platform worker at Paddington station in London, then a train driver, quickly rising through the ranks of the union, holding positions in the local branch before joining the national executive and then becoming a full-time RMT official.

He has been an RMT member for 20 years, and still remembers the first time he saw Mr Crow being interviewed on TV about a pay dispute.

“He was completely unapologetic about the dispute and it really affected me – especially as he sounded like me, and even looked like me,” Mr Dempsey told the PA news agency.

“I was really struck by how forceful such a working class person could be.”

Mr Lynch has also been a mentor.

“He is a great orator, extremely intelligent and very measured, but he also loves people and is very modest.”

Mr Dempsey has some big shoes to fill, but he has already faced the pressure of leading a lengthy industrial dispute.

Asked how he relaxes after work, he says rather unfairly that outside the RMT his life is boring.

He supports Millwall Football Club – like Mr Crow – but is not a season ticket holder.

His main joy is being with his wife, daughter and three sons – especially playing bingo on a Friday night.