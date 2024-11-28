New Brics banking system would render sanctions useless, ex-chancellor warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A plan by Brics countries to create a separate banking payments system could render international sanctions useless, a former chancellor of the Exchequer has warned.

Brics, an alliance of major developing countries, includes Russia, China, India and Brazil as founding members, and now also South Africa, Iran, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ethiopia.

Lord Lamont of Lerwick warned that a rival payments system would be a “major threat to the Western-led financial system” if it ever came to pass.

His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his plan to de-dollarise the world economy at the latest Brics summit last month.

Lord Lamont told the House of Lords: “While the idea of a Brics payments system, which was announced by Mr Putin at the Kazan Brics conference, may seem rather fanciful and a long way off, nevertheless it needs to be taken seriously.

“If it ever happened, it would be a major threat to the Western-led financial system, but above all it would make it impossible for the West to impose sanctions on countries like Russia, China or Iran or other malign countries.”

He added that Chinese state media reported that the new payments system would be based on technology from the Bank for International Settlements, which has been developing a cross-border payments platform called Project mBridge.

Lord Lamont said: “America has expressed some concern to the Bank for International Settlements about this transfer of technology to possible malign actors. Shouldn’t this be taken seriously?”

Financial Secretary to the Treasury Lord Livermore said: “The Government believes an integrated global financial system is the best way to achieve global prosperity and financial stability.

“Fragmentation is damaging to the global economy, whereas deep liquid markets boost economic efficiency.

“That is why we will continue to work with our international partners to strengthen the rules-based international system and our interconnected financial and economic systems.”

He added: “Of course we should take these developments seriously.

“I won’t comment on the specific proposals announced by the Brics countries. I wouldn’t want to speculate as to what systems may or may not come into common usage.

“What I will say is the Government believes very much that the current international model of the financial system works effectively and that we will continue to work with our international partners to maintain an interconnected financial and economic system.

“On the question of sanctions effectiveness, of course we continue to believe that economic sanctions are an important and effective tool and will continue to utilise those sanctions where necessary.

“In terms of the potential to undermine them, we will pursue any necessary steps with our allies to maintain the interconnected system and to reduce opportunities for the circumvention or evasion of international sanctions.”

Former top diplomat Lord Hannay of Chiswick warned that President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to significantly raise tariffs on imported goods to the US could accelerate the Brics countries’ plan.

The independent crossbench peer said: “If the President-elect of the US goes ahead with some of the more extreme versions of his tariffs ideas, this is likely to add momentum and an impetus to the attempts by the Brics to break away from the financial system that currently exists.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Kramer warned that the current international payments system is “hapless” and that, if the Brics countries manage to create one that works better, users will flock to this alternative.

She said: “Because of my complex family, I need to transfer funds across international borders several times a year.

“The system assumes I’m a terrorist, the banks have rip-off charges and exchange rates and obstructive technology, and even the new online apps for which I had high hopes have very severe limitations.

“Do Western governments, including ours, understand that, if they fail to remedy this absolutely hapless international payments system and the Brics devise any international payments system that’s even halfway efficient and reasonably priced, users will simply flock to the Brics system out of sheer frustration?”

Lord Livermore said he did not not think it would be “appropriate” to comment on the Trump administration’s future policies, but said the UK will “work closely with the US on a range of security issues, including sanctions”.

On the problems with the current international payments system, he told Lady Kramer: “I share some of her frustrations in this regard; I’m always happy to vouch for her that she’s not a terrorist, I’m very certain of that fact.

“There is obviously an extremely serious point that she’s making and fragmentation along the lines that she describes would be very damaging to the global economy. We must ensure that doesn’t proceed.”