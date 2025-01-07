MPs ‘horrified’ after Shein dodges questions over forced labour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MPs were left “horrified” after a Shein lawyer refused to answer questions over the risk of forced labour in its cotton supply chain.

Yinan Zhu, EMEA general counsel at Shein, appeared before the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday amid reports that the fast-fashion retailer plans a stock market float in the UK that could be worth £50 billion.

The company has faced allegations that some of the clothes it sells contain cotton sourced from the north-western region of Xinjiang, where China has been accused of subjecting members of the Uyghur minority group to forced labour and genocide.

MPs grew frustrated as Ms Zhu repeatedly declined to answer inquiries over the company’s cotton supply chain and potentially listing its shares on the London Stock Exchange.

Liam Byrne, who chairs the committee, said: “For a company that sells a billion pounds to UK consumers and which is seeking to float on the London Stock Exchange, the committee has been pretty horrified by the lack of evidence you have provided.

“You have given us almost zero confidence in the integrity of your supply chains, you can’t even tell us what your products are made from, you can’t tell us much about the conditions which workers have to work in.

“The reluctance to answer basic questions has frankly bordered on contempt of the committee.”

His comments followed a tense exchange in which he asked Ms Zhu whether Shein uses cotton supplied from China, and then more specifically from Xinjiang.

Ms Zhu said: “For detailed operational information and other aspects, I am not able to assist. I will have to write back to the committee afterwards.”

She later added: “Obviously we comply with laws and regulations everywhere we do business in the world. And we have supplier code of conducts, we have robust systems and procedures in place and policies in place.

“We also have very strong enforcement measures in place to ensure we adhere to these standards that are expected in our supply chain.”

But Mr Byrne continued to challenge her for a “yes or no” answer, saying: “You can’t tell me definitely today whether the products you sell today contain any cotton from Xinjiang?”

Ms Zhu nervously laughed as she apologised and repeated that she would have to write to the committee afterwards.

Asked if the company fears there is forced labour in Xinjiang, she said: “I don’t think it’s our place to comment on … to having a geopolitical debate.”

Mr Byrne pushed back, saying: “It’s not a geopolitical debate, it’s a question of fact.”

Throughout the hearing, Ms Zhu maintained that she was only able to answer questions related to Shein’s business, such as its specific queries over its supply chain due diligence.

She told MPs that Shein suppliers are required to sign up to robust standards, that it runs hundreds of supplier training sessions and that third party agencies have carried out thousands of audits.

Challenged on whether the company specifically prohibits its suppliers from sourcing cotton from Xinjiang as part of its checklist of conditions, she again said: “I’m going to have to ask for permission to write back to this.”

Ms Zhu also refused to be drawn into questions on whether Shein plans to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange, saying she would not “comment on any IPO (initial public offering) related” questions.

Mr Byrne berated her again, saying: “You can’t tell us anything about listing, you can’t tell us anything about cotton in Shein products, you can’t tell us much, in fact.”

In contrast, fellow fast-fashion retailer Temu told the committee on Tuesday that it does not permit sellers from the Xinjiang region to sell products on the platform.

Stephen Heary, senior legal counsel at Temu, said: “Any issues of labour practices are something that we take fundamentally very seriously.

“Forced labour for example is an issue and a core priority for senior leadership all the way down and across the organisation as well.”

Mr Byrne said the company had given “some reassurance” over its supplier agreements.