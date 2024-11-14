MPs concerned at loss of ‘vital lifeline’ amid Post Office closures threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

MPs have expressed concern at the loss of a “vital lifeline” in their constituencies with the potential closure of more than 100 Post Office branches.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said Labour inherited a Post Office that is “not fit for purpose” and the organisation needs a “serious culture change”.

The Post Office revealed it is seeking to offload around 115 directly-owned branches within its 11,500-strong network, which could see them transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or potentially closed.

During Business Questions in the Commons, Labour’s Florence Eshalomi (Vauxhall and Camberwell Green) said: “(Ms Powell) will be aware of the news yesterday that 115 Post Offices are subject for closing, which will have a massive impact on our high streets that are already struggling.

“The Kennington Park branch in my constituency is one of those facing possible closure, in addition to the Brixton branch and the Vauxhall Bridge branch, which are bordering my constituency.

“Our Post Offices are the cornerstone for many of our residents – a number of them cannot use online services. The dedicated staff that work in our Post Offices know those constituents.

“Does the Leader agree with me that we should have a debate in Government time on making sure that, if these Post Offices are going to close, we have a full equality impact assessment and the Post Office consider their decisions?”

Ms Powell replied: “The Government inherited a Post Office that was simply not fit for purpose, following a lot of disinterest from the previous government, and the Post Office does need serious culture change.

“I would assure her that no decision, as I understand it, has been taken around the future of Crown Post Offices.

“But I know from my own constituency, where recently the Spring Gardens Crown Post Office in Manchester was closed, what a big issue this is for local communities.”

Andrew Snowden, the Conservative MP for Fylde, also raised the potential closure of the Poulton-le-Fylde Post Office.

He said: “We started a petition just last night, which has already received 1,600 signatures in less than 24 hours, showing the strength of feeling and the support in the community for that vital service.

“So can I please echo the calls of (Ms Eshalomi) to be able to have time in the House to be able to properly debate the importance of Post Offices, the transformation programme itself, and for members to be able to raise the concerns about the impact on the local communities.”

Ms Powell replied: “Crown Post Offices provide a vital lifeline for many of our communities, our local economies. They process big orders of parcels, they provide a range of services, and are a key part to our ambition for financial hubs in every community as well.

“So it’s absolutely right, I think, that constituency MPs do come together to raise these issues and, as such, (Mr Snowden) has just demonstrated the cross-party support.”

She added that the chairman of the Backbench Business Committee, Conservative MP Bob Blackman, was present for the session and would have heard the contributions relating to concerns about Post Office closures.

Luke Murphy, Labour MP for Basingstoke, said: “The Post Office provides an essential service for residents and businesses in our town centres.

“However, in Basingstoke the franchise branch located in WH Smith is set to close next year and there are currently no clear plans for a replacement Post Office in the town centre.

“Given the Government’s commitment to establishing local banking hubs, which are vital for maintaining access to financial services, can I echo calls from those across the House for time to debate this essential service?”

Ms Powell said: “Well, I think it’s clear for all to see today that there are serious questions for the Post Office to answer in the way that it’s running its business, and it does seriously need to change.”