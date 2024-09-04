MP ‘deeply concerned’ as 440 jobs at heat pump factory are put at risk

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An MP has said he is “deeply concerned” about the risk of 440 jobs being lost at a West Lothian electronics factory due to falling demand for its products.

The Mitsubishi Electric factory in Livingston, which was established in 1993, employs about 1,600 people.

However, it is reportedly looking to reduce its workforce to about 1,200 due to what Livingston MP Gregor Poynton described as “short-term economic pressures” that have seen its order book “fall away”.

During a debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Poynton said: “This week, we have heard the concerning news from Mitsubishi Electric, a plant in my constituency, that it is looking to reduce its workforce from its current complement of 1,600 by 440 jobs.

I am fully committed to doing everything possible to safeguard these vital jobs and secure the future of the plant Gregor Poynton MP

“These are a highly skilled workforce creating world-leading products, air source heat pumps and air conditioning units, which are absolutely vital as we look to decarbonise our economy in the future.

“However, through no fault of their own, due to short-term economic pressures, they’ve seen their order book fall away.”

He called on the Scotland Secretary Ian Murray to meet with himself, management and workers to see “whatever the UK Government can do to support us”.

In response, Mr Murray committed to holding meetings “as a matter of priority”.

“I am really sorry to hear the difficulties faced by Mitsubishi Electric’s workforce and the uncertainty faced by those workers during this difficult time,” Mr Murray said.

“I pay tribute to my honourable friend’s efforts in supporting workers in this constituency. And we’ve talked about this already. I will, of course, commit as a matter of priority to meeting with the company and workforce in the coming weeks.”

Following the debate, Mr Poynton issued a statement saying he would be doing “everything possible” to protect the jobs and the future of the plant.

“I am deeply concerned about Mitsubishi Electric’s plans to reduce jobs at their Livingston plant,” he said.

“My thoughts are with the employees and their families during this challenging time.”

“Earlier today, I raised this issue directly with the Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray MP, in the House of Commons. I also requested a meeting with him and the management team at the Livingston site to discuss how the UK Government can best support the business and its workers.

“I will be urging the UK Government to work closely with Mitsubishi Electric, across departments, to support the facility and help secure its order book.

“I am fully committed to doing everything possible to safeguard these vital jobs and secure the future of the plant.

“I’ll be working closely with Mitsubishi Electric, West Lothian Council, and both the Scottish and UK Governments to explore all available options to support the workforce and ensure the long-term future of this key employer in our community.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson explained that Mitsubishi’s decision was due to lower demand from the European Union.

“Mitsubishi’s decision is due to less demand from the European Union, but this is incredibly disappointing news and will be of deep concern to workers and their families,” they said.

“The Energy Secretary has spoken with Mitsubishi to reiterate that we will always support workers, trade unions and businesses to fight for jobs and investment in our country, as we accelerate towards clean power by 2030.

“Our warm homes plan will increase investment in low-carbon heating – including heat pumps, helping to cut energy bills, while supporting home upgrade jobs across the UK.”

Mitsubishi Electric has been contacted for comment.