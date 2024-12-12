Ministers urge banks to step up support for defence industry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ministers are calling on banks and investors to step up support for the UK’s defence sector despite pressure from activists over ethical concerns.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and minister for defence procurement Maria Eagle are hosting a meeting with bosses across the defence and finance sectors on Thursday.

The meeting will “focus on navigating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and how they can pose challenges to growth and attracting investment”.

Mr Reynolds said they will discuss how to grow the economic potential of the defence industry and the “changing perceptions of it among investors”.

Our world-leading defence sector is vital to the economy, supporting thousands of high-skilled, high-paid jobs across the UK Jonathan Reynolds

He will urge banks to consider their environment and social policies without reducing financial support for the sector.

Data from the London Stock Exchange last year showed that UK funds had cut their investment in defence companies, such as BAE Systems, by 9% since the start of the previous year.

The meeting also comes after a raft of anti-war protests against banks by activist organisations such as Palestine Action.

Mr Reynolds said: “Our world-leading defence sector is vital to the economy, supporting thousands of high-skilled, high-paid jobs across the UK.

“With our Industrial Strategy we’re taking the pro-business, pro-growth approach the sector needs to drive investment in every part of the country.

“This Government is committed to working together with industry to tackle the challenges they face to attracting investment, and that’s why roundtables like these are so important as we work to give investors the confidence they need for years to come.”

Kevin Craven, chief executive of ADS, said: “Our defence sector not only underpins our national security and deterrence capability, but also provides jobs to more than 164,000 people directly throughout the country.

“For our sector to continue to deliver the social value it is renowned for – alongside its role as a key driver of economic growth – government’s engagement with industry is pivotal to strengthen the UK’s position as a place for defence companies to invest and grow, and from which to export.”