Miliband in China to restart climate talks as countries agree to green action

The Energy Secretary is restarting climate talks with China on a visit to Beijing, with the two countries agreeing to co-operate over green action.

Ed Miliband will meet Chinese ministers Wang Hongzhi and Huang Runqiu where he will seek a commitment to work together to reduce climate-warming emissions, the Government said.

These are the first formal talks between a UK energy secretary and the world’s biggest emitter since 2017.

Mr Miliband will also use the visit to discuss the UK’s concerns on other issues such as forced labour in supply chains, human rights and freedoms in Hong Kong and China’s ongoing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While China is the world’s largest investor and supplier of renewable energy, it remains responsible for more emissions than the US, EU, India and UK combined.

This means its contribution to climate action is essential in tackling the global emergency.

And as the US retreats from green diplomacy under President Donald Trump, China signalled plans to take a more central role at the UN climate conference in Azerbaijan in November.

Mr Miliband’s visit comes as the UK pursues its mission to become a clean energy superpower by 2030.

But it also supports wider Government efforts to establish a closer relationship with China, strengthening economic ties in a bid to drive domestic growth.

Mr Miliband said: “We can only keep future generations safe from climate change if all major emitters act.

“It is simply an act of negligence to today’s and future generations not to engage China on how it can play its part in taking action on climate.

“That is why I will be meeting Chinese ministers for frank conversations about how both countries can fulfil the aims of the Paris Climate Agreement, to which both countries are signed up.

“Our Plan for Change and clean energy superpower mission is about energy security, lower bills, good jobs and growth for the British people.

“It is with this mission that we can also influence climate action on a global stage, fight for our way of life and keep our planet safe for our children and grandchildren.”

After launching a formal climate dialogue with Beijing this week, the UK has invited Chinese ministers to London later this year to continue talks.

By refreshing an outdated 10-year-old clean energy partnership with China, the UK Government hopes to co-operate with the country on emerging technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage while sharing its own expertise on phasing out coal use.

The Government said the formal partnership will also enable the UK to engage with the country on energy security concerns and challenge it on areas of disagreement such as forced labour.

While Mr Miliband’s visit signals a shift towards re-engaging with China over climate, the Government’s ambitions to establish closer ties with the country have sparked some concern and pushback in recent months.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves was forced to defend her decision to travel to Beijing last year to secure trade and investment agreements, as the UK was hit by soaring borrowing costs.