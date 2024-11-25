McVitie’s parent firm warns UK investment case ‘harder to understand’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The boss of McVitie’s bakery products’ parent firm Pladis has said it is getting “harder to understand” the case for investing in the UK amid too much Government focus on new industries at the expense of existing ones.

Speaking at the CBI’s annual conference on Monday, Salman Amin said: “Historically, we’ve been super bullish on the United Kingdom.

“In fact, by far our greatest investment across all of our countries over the last decade or so has come to the UK.”

I think we can all sign up to the Government’s mission to grow the UK economy, renew the country’s competitiveness and unlock investment. After all, what business leader wouldn’t? The big question is how – and this is where I have a concern Salman Amin

He added: “Going forward, it’s becoming harder to understand what the case for investment is.

“Small amounts one can understand, but the quantums that I think we need to make a difference in the growth rate of the economy are in the order of tens of millions every year.

“In the last couple of years, it’s just become a lot harder to really see how does that play out.”

Labour has made economic growth a key part of its pitch in Government, but Mr Amin warned that there is too much focus on new industries like green energy and not enough on manufacturing or food and drink.

Companies have already warned that they will face a £7 billion jump in their costs because of a raft of policy measures from the Chancellor’s Budget at the end of October.

Earlier this month, the boss of Associated British Foods, which owns Primark alongside food and sugar brands, said it was preparing for a big jump in business costs.

Meanwhile, retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer signed a letter to Rachel Reeves warning that job losses were “inevitable” and prices would increase, because of a number of policy measures including a rise in business taxes.

“What strikes me is that in the race to grow, we seem to be turning our backs on the industries which have built Britain for decades.

“You only have to look at the list of sectors featured in the Government’s industrial strategy to see this.

“There’s plenty of mention of aerospace, tech and green energy but you’d be hard pressed to find a substantive reference to food and drink. In my view, that’s a glaring omission.

He added: “Economic momentum will come when we build a genuinely inclusive industrial strategy.

“A strategy which embraces emerging sectors and, crucially, celebrates those in which Britain is already a leader – such as food and drink.”