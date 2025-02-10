McDonald’s global sales edge higher despite drag from UK diners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s has revealed its sales weakened in the UK last year while the fast-food giant enjoyed a rebound in demand from diners in the Middle East following boycotts.

The US company came under some pressure in 2024 following an E.coli outbreak linked to its quarter pounder hamburgers.

But it managed to regain momentum over the final quarter of the year after temporarily stopping selling the burgers in impacted areas in order to stem the outbreak.

Between October and December, sales dipped 1.4% in the US compared with the same period in 2023, but grew across its international markets, leading to a 0.4% increase globally.

McDonald’s said a positive performance in most international markets was partly offset by sales declining year-on-year in the UK.

The weaker demand comes as retailers have flagged persistent pressure on consumer spending as households remain wary of higher prices.

The business has also faced fresh sexual harassment allegations from staff in the UK, with its boss admitting the claims were “abhorrent” and that it was taking action to deal with the problem.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s saw sales pick up in one of its international divisions, led by diners in the Middle East and Japan.

It marks a rebound after being affected by some customers across the Middle East and markets like Indonesia and Malaysia boycotting the chain for months over its perceived support for Israel during the Israel-Gaza conflict.