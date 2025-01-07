McDonald’s boss says 29 workers fired over sexual harassment claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK boss of McDonald’s has said fresh sexual harassment allegations from staff at the fast food giant are “abhorrent” and that 29 workers have been fired.

However, Alistair Macrow, chief executive of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, told MPs that the chain’s actions to deal with the problem are “working”.

It came after more than 700 people who were 19 or younger when working at McDonald’s joined a legal action against the company, with claims including discrimination, homophobia, racism, ableism and harassment.

More than 450 McDonald’s restaurants have been implicated in the allegations so far.

One 19-year-old employee called Matt told a BBC investigation his colleagues were scared of going in to work and that managers would “touch up” some staff.

Another former worker, who was identified as Claire, said a shift manager asked her for sex in exchange for extra shifts. She was 17 at the time and he was in his 30s, she said.

McDonald’s is one of Britain’s largest employers, with more than 170,000 people working in some 1,500 restaurants.

Mr Macrow told MPs during a Business and Trade Committee session on Tuesday that the company has fired 29 workers over sexual harassment allegations in the past year.

A total of 75 allegations were made over the period, leading to 47 cases of disciplinary action, he said.

The fast food chain had launched a new channel for employees to speak up over concerns about misconduct which had resulted in more dismissals, the boss added.

Mr Macrow also revealed that 15 franchisees have left McDonald’s over the last five years due to under-performance.

Six of those were for failing to meet the standard for people practices, he said.

Mr Macrow added: “Those allegations described are abhorrent, unacceptable and there is no place for them in McDonald’s.

“There cannot be any room in our business for people who behave in that manner.

“The measures that are put in place mean that we are able to offer a secure, safe workplace where people are respected and feel included.

“I hear from our people that it is working.”

The claims come after a separate BBC report in 2023, in which workers spoke of sexual assault, harassment, racism and bullying in the workplace.

That prompted McDonald’s to bring in consultants from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to audit its restaurants.

Any incident of misconduct and harassment is unacceptable and subject to rapid and thorough investigation and action McDonald's spokesman

A McDonald’s spokesman said the chain has done “extensive work” to make its workplaces safer.

“Any incident of misconduct and harassment is unacceptable and subject to rapid and thorough investigation and action,” they said.

They added that the company has set up a dedicated team to tackle the problem, which has “already rolled out company-wide programmes to improve safeguarding, drive awareness and enhance training”.

“We are confident that we are taking significant and important steps to tackle the unacceptable behaviours facing every organisation.”