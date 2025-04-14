Man whose Mercedes was destroyed by rats ‘disappointed’ bin strike continuing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Birmingham resident whose car was destroyed by rats in a street where piles of rubbish were “as tall as” him is “disappointed” that bin workers have rejected the deal to end the long-running strike.

Rats have been seen scurrying around mounting piles of rubbish, food waste and bin bags outside homes, shops and restaurants in the city since hundreds of refuse workers went on strike last month.

Adam Yasin, 33, from the Balsall Heath area of the city, said his Mercedes was “completely written off” just weeks ago because rats had chewed through wires in the engine.

He said: “Because of that certain wiring, the car wouldn’t start. They said they need to rewire the whole car but the insurance company said it was too expensive.

“It has been really bad, especially where I live, there are a lot of restaurants there. I swear there was a pile (of rubbish) as tall as me, I kid you not.

“Today they collected the rubbish that was on the floor, so the bags that were on the floor, but the bins are still left.”

Mr Yasin said it has been a “nightmare” to get rid of his own rubbish but he could not get to a mobile rubbish collection site opened by Birmingham City Council because his car was damaged.

He said it is a “surprise” that Unite members voted to reject the deal on Monday and he is “actually disappointed” with the result.

He said: “It’s more to do with hygiene on the streets. I take my son to the nursery and I use a specific street and honestly it was blocked. It’s just annoying, and when the kids are there they like to touch things as well.”

Another Birmingham resident, who did not want to be named, said: “They (Unite members) keep rejecting stuff but nobody knows what they are rejecting.

“It’s not like they’re doing it on purpose, they probably live around here themselves. They can see it themselves. Their streets aren’t getting cleaned either.”