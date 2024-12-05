M&S Oxford Street refurbishment gets approval as boss blasts three-year delay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Marks & Spencer has been given the green light to demolish its flagship Oxford Street store, ending a fierce three-year planning battle over the art deco building.

Housing Secretary Angela Rayner ruled on Thursday that the plans can go ahead.

The retail giant wants to rebuild the store into a nine-storey building housing a retail space, a cafe, a gym and an office.

Stuart Machin, the group’s chief executive, wrote on X on Thursday: “I am delighted that, after three unnecessary years of delays, obfuscation and political posturing at its worst under the previous government, our plans for Marble Arch – the only retail-led regeneration proposal on Oxford Street – have finally been approved.”

He said the business could “now get on with the job of helping to rejuvenate the UK’s premier shopping street” through the flagship store.

The building, named Orchard House, was constructed in the late 1920s on the corner of the UK’s most famous shopping street, by Marble Arch in London.

M&S, which opened the flagship store in 1930, applied to Westminster City Council for permission to demolish Orchard House in 2021.

The plans have since been dogged by court cases and opposition from heritage and sustainability experts, culminating in then-Housing Secretary Michael Gove stepping in and eventually refusing the application in July 2023.

But, earlier this year, a High Court judge ruled that the government made a series of flawed decisions while trying to block the plans.

On Thursday, Ms Rayner decided to grant permission for the demolition and reconstruction.