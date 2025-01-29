Lloyds Banking Group to shut 136 high street branches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lloyds Banking Group is to shut 136 more high street branches as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.

It will close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

The closure plan comes weeks after Lloyds shook up its branch business to allow customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to use stores across any of its brands for in-person banking.

It said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

The closure plan will bring the Lloyds brand down to 386 branches, Halifax down to 281 branches and Bank of Scotland to 90 branches once completed.

Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.

Transactions across these branches fell by an average of 48% over the past five years as customers used its app more for payments, Lloyds said.

A spokeswoman for the business said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.

“Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”

The group said it is making “good progress” with the transformation plan it launched in 2022.

Earlier this month, the company revealed plans to shut offices in Dunfermline, Scotland and in Liverpool, impacting more than 1,000 workers.

Cash access network Link has recommended that banking hubs are set up in 21 locations affected by the closure, in order to support customers facing a dearth of local banking services.