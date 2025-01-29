Lloyds Banking Group: Full list of where branches will close
The company said it will shut 136 branches across Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland by March next year.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The banking giant behind Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland has revealed plans to shut 136 branches by next March.
Lloyds Banking Group has said the cuts are driven by customers shifting towards online banking services.
As a result, the company will shut 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland sites.
Here is the full list of locations affected.
Lloyds Branches
Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, May 7Louth, Lincolnshire, May 7Bishop Auckland, County Durham, May 8Leyland, Lancashire, May 8Launceston, Cornwall, May 12Pontyclun, Wales May 12Margate, Kent, May 14Prudhoe, Northumberland, May 15Bridgnorth, Shropshire, May 20Ludlow, Shropshire, May 20Rayleigh, Essex May 20Bristol Clifton, May 21Herne Bay, Kent, May 21Fulham, London, May 27Bolton Farnworth, Lancashire, May 28Bristol Patchway, May 28Cardiff Whitchurch, Wales May 29Godalming, Surrey, May 29Southsea, Hampshire, June 2Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, June 11Dorchester, Dorset, June 19Pembroke Dock, Wales June 26Leeds Crossgates, August 20Hornchurch Station Lane, London, September 11Tooting, London, October 8Southall, London, October 15Kidderminster, Worcestershire, October 16Bury, Greater Manchester, October 21Walthamstow, London, October 22Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, October 30Coventry Foleshill, Warwickshire, November 4Dunstable, Bedfordshire, November 4Feltham, London, November 4Plymstock, Devon, November 4Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, November 5Hexham, Northumberland, November 5Manchester Newton Heath, November 5Bristol Bishopsworth, Bristol, November 6Blandford, Dorset, November 10Chard, Somerset, November 11Sheffield Woodhouse, November 11Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire, November 11East Grinstead, West Sussex, November 12Loughton, Essex, November 12Falmouth, Cornwall, November 13Ferndown, Dorset, November 17Leominster, Herefordshire, November 18Pontardawe, Wales, November 19Thornbury Avon, Gloucestershire, February 2 2026Peterlee Yoden Way, County Durham, March 3 2026Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, March 4 2026Liverpool Breck Rd, March 4 2026Brigg, North Lincolnshire, March 5 2026Caterham, Surrey, March 5 2026Glossop, Derbyshire, March 9 2026Tunstall, Staffordshire, March 9 2026Houghton le Spring, County Durham, March 10 2026Manchester Moston, March 11 2026Seaton, Devon, March 11 2026Sleaford, Lincolnshire, March 12 2026Wymondham, Norfolk, March 12 2026
Halifax branches
Fulham, London, May 8London Strand, May 8St Austell, Cornwall, May 13Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, May 15Omagh, Northern Ireland, May 19Wilmslow, Cheshire, May 19Rayleigh, Essex, May 20Balham, London, May 22Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, London, May 27Cannon Street, London, May 28Bangor, Northern Ireland, May 29Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, May 29Felixstowe, Suffolk, June 2Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, June 2Kingsbury, London, June 2Launceston, Cornwall, June 3Letchworth, Hertfordshire , June 3Leek, Staffordshire , June 4Winton, Bournemouth, June 4Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, June 11St Annes, Lancashire, June 12Fleetwood, Lancashire, June 25Pontypridd, Wales, July 15Northwich, Cheshire, September 3Skegness, Lincolnshire , September 3Wallasey, Merseyside , September 4Castleford, West Yorkshire, September 8Barrow in Furness, Cumbria, September 10Brentwood, Essex, September 10Epsom, Surrey, September 15Richmond , Surrey, September 16Long Eaton, Derbyshire, September 18Clapham Junction, London, September 23Rhyl, Wales, September 23Erdington, Birmingham, September 24Cirencester, Gloucestershire, September 25Walkden, Lancashire , September 25Woolwich, London, October 1Carmarthen, Wales, October 6Hayes, London, October 6Southport, Merseyside, October 7Kingswood, Bristol, October 8Folkestone, Kent, October 9Crewe, Cheshire, October 14Sittingbourne, Kent, October 15Mold, Wales, October 16Hove, East Sussex, October 20Telford, Shropshire, October 22Bexleyheath, London, October 23Derby East St, Derbyshire, October 23Stevenage Queensway, Hertfordshire, October 23Blackpool Lytham Road, Lancashire, October 29Eltham, London, October 29Hexham, Northumberland, November 5Sleaford, Lincolnshire, November 6Wickford, Essex, November 10Bolton, Greater Manchester, November 20Horsforth, West Yorkshire, February 24 2026Birmingham, Bearwood, March 2 2026Peterlee, County Durham, March 3 2026Nelson, Lancashire , March 4 2026
Bank of Scotland branches
Barrhead, May 21Kirkintilloch, May 22Uddingston, May 22Edinburgh Wester Hailes, May 27Peebles, May 27Sanquhar, May 28Moffat, June 4Edinburgh Corstorphine West, October 29Pitlochry, October 30Thornhill, November 3Alexandria, March 2 2026Annan,March 2 2026Bishopbriggs, March 4 2026Helensburgh, March 5 2026