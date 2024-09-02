Lloyds Bank customers report online banking glitches and delays

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Lloyds Bank has apologised to customers after online banking issues have left some unable to view their recent transactions.

According to the website DownDetector, more than 650 Lloyds outages were reported on Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds said: “We know some of our customers are having issues viewing their recent transactions and our app may be running slower than usual.

“We’re sorry about this and we’re working to have everything back to normal soon.”

While customers can still make and receive payments, some may be experiencing delays when using the app and others have faced issues viewing their recent transactions or bank statements.

People took to X to complain that they could not see their transactions on the mobile app or online.

One user wrote: “Unable to view any transactions via app or desktop this morning. Looks like a widespread fault.”

Another said they were “among the growing number of people who can’t see their transactions under the ‘all’ tab, on the new ‘improved’ app after this weekend”.

Lloyds responded to customers to apologise for the issues and confirm that its IT team was working to fix them as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Virgin Money also posted on X to apologise for some of its customers also having problems viewing their transactions through online banking.

“We’re aware that some customers are having issues with our mobile banking app and internet banking service this morning with customers not being able to view their transactions,” the bank wrote.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing – we’re investigating and will keep you updated.”

In June, major technology outages affecting the digital services of several UK banks left some customers unable to send or receive money.

The problems stemmed from the “faster payment system” which enables digital transactions to be sent between banks and building societies within seconds.

Banks were also caught up in a global IT outage caused by a faulty update to widely-used cybersecurity software in July.

Lloyds chief executive Charlie Nunn recently said that IT failures and cyber attacks were a “really important issue” for the bank, which has about 22 million customers using its digital services.