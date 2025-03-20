Lammy puts boosting growth at heart of 21st century diplomacy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India, Indonesia and the Gulf states will be targeted by the UK as potential growth markets with an increased diplomatic push to boost British business ties.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the efforts to develop “hinge markets” would see ambassadors judged on their ability to boost trade.

He told a business conference that “the 21st century diplomat needs a very different set of tools from their forebears” with “greater economic and technological expertise at all levels”.

Mr Lammy announced a package of measures intended to open up diplomatic expertise to businesses as the UK seeks growth in key markets while also increasing the economic focus of British embassies and high commissions.

“From the next financial year, all ambassadors in priority markets will be assessed against their delivery of trade and investment wins overseas,” Mr Lammy said.

“From now on I have told my ambassadors that they should give equal weight to their contacts in business and politics.”

Speaking at a trade conference in London organised by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), Mr Lammy acknowledged that the European Union, China and the United States were the UK’s key markets, and efforts were being made to improve trade with all of them.

But, he added: “The detailed work is going on in the department to look at these new hinge markets that are so important to our future economy.

“Clearly, India is hugely important. There are countries in the Gulf, but there are emerging economies like Indonesia where we’ve got to play a greater role.”

The changes come as governments around the world grapple with the economic changes triggered by Donald Trump’s return to the White House and the risk of global tariff wars as a result of his policies.

Mr Lammy said “industrial activism” was on the rise around the world and US policy was a reflection of that long-term trend.

“Like it or not, the laissez-faire approach to globalisation which ruled from 1989 to 2008 is dead and buried,” he said.

Mr Lammy said international rules and institutions built to manage the global economy were under threat, with no new World Trade Organisation negotiating round in sight.

While supporting the WTO, the UK would form “new coalitions of the willing” on specific trade initiatives such as a drive on e-commerce.

Mr Lammy also set out the need to harness new technology such as artificial intelligence, with the UK in a “hyper-competitive race between nations”.

Under Mr Lammy’s plans ambassadors will be held accountable to a new delivery board for delivering trade and investment wins overseas.

A new “geopolitical impact unit” at the Foreign Office will share insights with companies seeking to do business around the world, while a quarterly Lancaster House business engagement series will see ambassadors and experts meet the UK’s top international firms.

Companies could offer placements to diplomats while members of their businesses work alongside Foreign Office staff to encourage greater collaboration.

A diplomatic advisory hub within the BCC will offer geopolitical advice to smaller firms.

BCC director general Shevaun Haviland said: “The Foreign Secretary’s announcements on a closer working relationship with UK business will be music to their ears.

“Quarterly meetings, trade roadshows, better intelligence sharing, and a fresh approach to economic diplomacy – that puts business and politics on an equal footing – are all very welcome.”