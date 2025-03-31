Lab workers balloted on strike action amid patient safety concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lab workers responsible for testing samples at an NHS hospital trust are being balloted for strike action amid patient safety concerns.

More than 40 staff in the microbiology department at Liverpool Clinical Laboratories (LCL) are expected to take part in the vote, according to Unite.

These workers analyse blood and tissue samples, with doctors using the results to decide how to treat patients.

However, Unite claims members have expressed concerns over staff shortages, which have led to results taking three or four days to come back and preventing patients from being treated promptly.

Staff are also worried about making mistakes as they are overworked, the union said, with some claiming they are working long shifts without proper breaks or time off.

One worker told Unite: “It scares me that we might miss something or make a mistake because we don’t have adequate time to do everything. Patients deserve better.”

LCL forms part of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and is the largest pathology services provider in Merseyside and Cheshire.

The Unite ballot will run until April 15 and if successful, strikes could begin at the end of next month.

Unite regional officer Derek Jones said: “The members involved in the dispute say they have a ‘work/life imbalance’ – frequently unable to take proper breaks during and between shifts and having to do regular additional shifts to cover gaps on the rota.

“But it’s not just about their health. The employer’s failure to address staffing levels – which we believe are dangerously low – are causing staff not to be able to safely process the volume of samples.

“Staff are becoming exhausted, which we consider to be dangerous for patient safety.

“We urge Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust management to take our concerns seriously and invest money in recruitment and training.”

Sharon Graham, general secretary at Unite, added: “Like much of the NHS this department is under resourced and understaffed, and this is now seriously affecting the wellbeing and safety of the staff and patients. This is completely unacceptable and dangerous.

“Our Unite members have the full support of their union in this dispute.”

A spokesperson for NHS University Hospitals of Liverpool Group said: “Patient safety is our main priority, and we appreciate the hard work of colleagues to ensure the timely processing of samples at our hospitals.

“As an organisation, we respect colleagues’ right to ballot for industrial action and we are liaising closely with Unite to listen to and understand staff concerns.”