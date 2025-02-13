Kurt Geiger sold to New-York based fashion firm for £289m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kurt Geiger is to be sold by its private equity owner Cinven for £289 million to fashion company Steve Madden.

Cinven bought the shoes and handbag brand in 2015, and has significantly expanded its presence in the US in recent years.

Kurt Geiger now has more than 70 stores across the UK and US, and a presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Its product range spans across shoes, handbags and accessories, including swimwear, sunglasses, belts, and hats.

With its global infrastructure and proven track record of supporting and growing its brands, we believe Steve Madden is the right strategic partner to help us reach our potential Neil Clifford, Kurt Geiger chief executive

Neil Clifford, Kurt Geiger chief executive, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of the progress our team has made over the last few years in building Kurt Geiger London into a globally recognisable fashion brand.”

He said the company is still “in the early stages of our growth journey, with significant expansion opportunities available to us”.

“With its global infrastructure and proven track record of supporting and growing its brands, we believe Steve Madden is the right strategic partner to help us reach our potential,” he said.

Steve Madden, who founded the New York-based buyer, said buying Kurt Geiger was “one of the great accomplishments of my career”.

He added: “The brand is doing better and better every year, and the opportunity to collaborate with them is thrilling. I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Started in Long Island in 1990, Steve Madden also owns the Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo and Greats fashion brands.

Cinven said Kurt Geiger, which was founded in London in 1963, has gone from £10 million to £140 million net turnover in North America in the last four years.

The private equity group was first reported to be mulling a sale of the brand in 2023, following several years of fast sales growth.

In the year ending February 2024, annual sales rose 10% to top £360 million as demand for its so-called affordable luxury handbags increased.

As well as its own range of stores, the company runs department store concessions at Harrods and Selfridges, among other department stores.

Maxim Crewe, partner at Cinven, said: “From launching into new product verticals and enhancing the digital platform, to capitalising on global opportunities in the US… we believe the brand is positioned for long-term success.”