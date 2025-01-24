Kitchenware retailer Lakeland explores sale as it battles cost pressures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kitchenware firm Lakeland is considering putting itself up for a sale in a bid to secure its future amid a “challenging” environment for retailers.

The company is thought to have appointed financial advisers from consultancy Teneo to explore appetite among speculative buyers, as first reported in Sky News.

A spokesperson for the retailer that it was looking at different options having come under pressure from rising costs.

“Lakeland is one of the UK’s most loved and trusted brands,” they said.

“In response to the challenging retail environment, we are considering a number of options to ensure a sustainable and long-term capital structure, which builds on our 60-year heritage as one of the UK’s most innovative homeware retailers.”

The Windermere-based company sells kitchenware like air fryers and food processors and homeware products from 59 outlets across the UK, with about 1,000 staff.

But it has flagged financial pressures in recent years.

It reported a pre-tax loss of £2 million for 2023 in its most recent published accounts, saying it entered the year “facing the most challenging economic conditions for several decades”.

Higher inflation leading to price rises had flattened demand for many of its product categories, the company said.

It nevertheless generated sales of £153 million, broadly flat compared with the previous year.

The accounts show the company has a credit facility with HSBC which is not due to expire until 2028.

Teneo declined to comment on the reports.