Key dates in Heathrow expansion saga

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to give her support for the building of a third runway at Heathrow.

Here is a timeline of key events in the long-running saga over expansion of the west London airport.

– June 2001

It is reported that Labour ministers are “seriously considering” building a third runway at Heathrow in order to keep pace with other European airports.

– July 2002

The Labour Government sets out its UK airport expansion options, which include a third runway at Heathrow.

Transport Secretary Alistair Darling says “doing nothing is not an option” because capacity will not meet demand.

– December 2003

The Government publishes a White Paper outlining plans for a third runway and sixth terminal at Heathrow.

– August 2007

Protesters opposed to the aviation industry and Heathrow expansion set up a Camp for Climate Action near Sipson, on the northern edge of the airport.

– November 2007

The Labour Government outlines proposals for a third runway and sixth terminal. The new runway could be in operation by 2020.

– September 2008

The Opposition Conservative Party promises to scrap the planned third runway and opt instead for a high-speed rail network linking Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

– January 15 2009

Labour backs a third runway despite strong opposition from local residents, environmental groups, neighbouring councils and its own backbenchers.

The project gets the go-ahead after Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the needs of the economy and the environment have to be balanced.

– January 23 2009

London Mayor Boris Johnson and a team of engineers sail into the Thames Estuary in search of a possible site for a new airport.

He says the proposal to build an airport on an artificial island in the estuary could be a viable alternative to Heathrow.

– October 2009

Opposition leader David Cameron tells a public meeting in Richmond, south-west London, that Heathrow expansion will not go ahead, saying “no ifs, no buts”.

– May 2010

Labour loses the General Election. The new coalition Government of the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats immediately scraps the third runway proposal.

– March 2012

Both Prime Minister David Cameron and Chancellor George Osborne acknowledge a need for airport expansion in south-east England.

It is reported they are prepared to look again at options for Heathrow.

– September 2012

An independent Airports Commission on future airport policy is set up by Whitehall, to be chaired by Sir Howard Davies.

– December 2013

Politicians are likely to have to decide between a new runway at either Heathrow or Gatwick, following an interim report by the Airports Commission.

– September 2014

The “Boris Island” Thames Estuary airport plan is officially rejected by the Airports Commission.

The scheme, championed by London Mayor Boris Johnson, is ruled out after the commission says the proposal has “substantial disadvantages”.

– July 2015

The long-awaited report by the Airports Commission recommends that a new runway should be built at Heathrow rather than Gatwick.

– June 2016

Prime Minister David Cameron resigns following victory for the Brexit campaign in the EU referendum, leaving the decision on airport expansion for his successor, Theresa May.

– October 2016

The Conservative Government announces its support for Heathrow expansion.

A public consultation will be held on its impact.

– March 2018

A report by the Commons’ Transport Select Committee warns that Heathrow’s expansion bid should not be approved without tougher measures to protect communities and passengers.

More safeguards on issues such as air quality, noise, regional connectivity and airport charges are needed, according to the cross-party group of MPs.

– June 5 2018

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s proposal for an Airports National Policy Statement (NPS) supporting Heathrow expansion is given the go-ahead by the Cabinet.

– June 25 2018

MPs vote in favour of the NPS by a large majority.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson misses the vote because he is on a diplomatic visit to Afghanistan.

– May 2019

The High Court dismisses four separate judicial reviews of the Government’s decision to approve Heathrow expansion, brought by a group of councils, residents, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and environmental charities.

– June 2019

Heathrow opens a consultation on its expansion plans, which include a proposal to realign the M25 motorway under a tunnel.

– February 2020

Campaigners win a Court of Appeal ruling which finds the Government’s decision was unlawful because it failed to take account of its own climate commitments when it approved the scheme.

– March 2020

Despite passenger numbers plummeting because of coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions, Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye says the airport “desperately” needs a third runway to enhance the UK’s access to global markets.

– December 2020

Heathrow wins a Supreme Court challenge, overturning the Court of Appeal’s ruling in February 2020.

– October 2023

Conservative transport minister Jesse Norman says Heathrow expansion still has the “in principle” support of Parliament but it is up to the airport to submit a Development Consent Order application which demonstrates the project will meet “strict criteria on air quality, noise and climate change, as well as being privately financed”.

– February 2024

Thomas Woldbye, Heathrow’s recently appointed chief executive, says passenger numbers growing to above pre-pandemic levels “firms up the business case” for a third runway.

– December 2024:

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye says the Government needs to decide if it wants a third runway “relatively fast” because “we cannot keep on spending money on this”.

He adds: “If that answer is yes, then let’s sit down and agree on the conditions that need to be true.”

– January 2025

Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to use a speech on growth to support the third runway scheme and endorse expansion at Gatwick and Luton Airports.