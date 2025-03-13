No bonus for 73,000 John Lewis staff for third year in a row
The group saw underlying profits triple to £126 million from £42 million a year ago
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
John Lewis staff will not receive a bonus for the third consecutive year, despite the retailer reporting a substantial rebound in annual profits.
The employee-owned business, which operates both John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets, announced a 73 per cent surge in pre-tax profits to £97 million for the year ending January 25th. This represents a significant improvement on the previous year's performance.
Underlying profits saw an even more dramatic increase, tripling to £126 million compared to £42 million the year before.
However, the company has chosen to prioritise investment in the business and staff pay rises over bonus payments.
John Lewis confirmed it would allocate an additional £114 million towards overall pay and earmark up to £600 million for investment. This decision affects approximately 73,000 employees.
It said: “After careful consideration, we have prioritised this investment over sharing a bonus this year.”
Jason Tarry, who took over as chairman of the John Lewis Partnership from Dame Sharon White last September, said: “We have made good progress with much more still to do.
“Looking forward, I see significant opportunity for growth from both our Waitrose and John Lewis brands.
“This will involve considerable catch-up investment in our stores and supply chain.”
The group said it expects a further rise in profits in the 2025-26 financial year, despite cautioning that it expects the wider economic backdrop “to be challenging for our customers and our business”.