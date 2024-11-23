Jeremy Clarkson backpedals on previous claim he bought farm for tax reasons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has backpedalled on his previous comments about why he bought his farm, saying he thought it would be a “better PR story if I said I bought it to avoid paying tax”.

The TV presenter and journalist defied doctors’ orders by joining thousands of farmers in London on Tuesday to protest against agricultural inheritance tax changes.

The 64-year-old, who fronts Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm, which documents the trials of farming on his land in Oxfordshire, wrote in a post on the Top Gear website in 2010: “I have bought a farm. There are many sensible reasons for this: Land is a better investment than any bank can offer. The government doesn’t get any of my money when I die. And the price of the food that I grow can only go up.”

Clarkson also told the Times in 2021 that avoiding inheritance tax was “the critical thing” in his decision to buy land.

Addressing the claim in a new interview with The Times, the former Top Gear presenter said: “I never did admit why I really bought it.”

The fan of game bird shooting added: “I wanted to have a shoot – I was very naive. I just thought it would be a better PR story if I said I bought it to avoid paying tax.”

Clarkson was among the thousands who took to the streets this week to protest over the changes in the recent Budget to impose inheritance tax on farms worth more than £1 million and he addressed the crowds at the march in central London.

He told the newspaper he is not happy to be the public face of the movement, saying: “It should be led by farmers.”

One of the problems we have on the show is we're not showing the poverty either, because obviously on Diddly Squat there isn't any poverty Jeremy Clarkson

The presenter said he does not consider himself a farmer because there are “so many basic jobs” which he cannot do, but he feels his role is to “report on farming”.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed Clarkson’s Farm, which has attracted huge attention to his Diddly Squat farm shop, had been renewed for a fifth series.

Asked whether the issue behind the tax protest is that rural poverty is hidden, Clarkson agreed and said his programme was not helping to address the situation.

“One of the problems we have on the show is we’re not showing the poverty either, because obviously on Diddly Squat there isn’t any poverty”, he said.

“But trust me, there is absolute poverty. I’m surrounded by farmers. I’m not going out for dinner with James Dyson.

“It’s people with 200 acres, 400 acres. Way past Rachel Reeves’s threshold. They are f*****.”

The newspaper columnist also presents Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on ITV. The Grand Tour, his motoring show with former Top Gear colleagues Richard Hammond and James May, ended in September.

Discussing whether he might move into politics, Clarkson said: “I’d be a terrible political leader, hopeless.

“I’m a journalist at heart, I prefer throwing rocks at people than having them thrown at me.”

However, he said he would be “100% behind any escalation” after the farmers’ march.

Clarkson revealed last month he had undergone a heart procedure to have stents fitted after experiencing a “sudden deterioration” in his health which brought on symptoms of being “clammy”, a “tightness” in his chest and “pins and needles” in his left arm.

He said in a Sunday Times column that one of his arteries was “completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way” and doctors said he was perhaps “days away” from becoming very ill.

Asked if he is thinking about retiring, the Doncaster-born celebrity said: “Probably not. It depends when you die, I always think.

“You’d be surprised, us Northerners are made of strong stuff.”