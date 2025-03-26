Inflation to rise to 3.2% for 2025 as growth forecast slashed – OBR

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK economic growth forecasts have been slashed in half for this year as inflation increases more sharply, according to the fiscal watchdog.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said on Wednesday that it expects UK gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by 1% in 2025.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged to tear down red tape and increase investment more quickly after the forecast was reduced from a previous prediction of 2%.

However, the OBR upgraded the growth forecasts it previously set in October last year for the four years from 2026.

It now expects the economy to grow by 1.9% in 2026, 1.8% in 2027, 1.7% in 2028, and 1.8% in 2029.

The fresh predictions came as the Chancellor blamed “increased global uncertainty” for impacting on the economy.

Meanwhile, UK inflation is now expected to average 3.2% this year, according to the OBR. It represents a significant increase against the OBR’s previous forecast of 2.6%.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation slowed down to 2.8% in February, although the Bank of England still expects inflation to peak at around 3.7% in September this year.

The OBR has forecast that inflation will slow significantly in 2026 to 2.1% – below its original prediction from October last year.

It said this slowdown will be driven by an easing of energy prices and weaker wage growth.