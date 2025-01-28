HSBC to wind down parts of investment banking units in UK, Europe and US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC is to shut down parts of its investment banking operations in the UK, Europe and the Americas as bosses continue their overhaul of the banking giant.

Georges Elhedery has overseen a significant shake-up of the London-based firm since taking over as chief executive last September.

The company told staff in a memo on Tuesday morning that it will wind down its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and equity capital markets services outside of Asia and the Middle East.

It has not disclosed how many workers will be affected by the changes.

The lender said it will start holding talks with clients in the coming days about shutting down these operations and will finish current deals.

In the memo, the company added that its “intention is to move to a more competitive, scalable, financing-led model”.

The bank will maintain its other operations in western markets.

Its latest financial results showed that its global investment banking operations represented 6% of total revenues for the latest half-year.

An HSBC spokesman said: “As part of our ongoing efforts to simplify HSBC and increase leadership in our areas of strength, we are finalising a review of our investment banking business.

“We will retain more focused M&A and equity capital markets capabilities in Asia and the Middle East and will begin to wind down our M&A and equity capital markets activities in the UK, Europe, and the US, subject to local legal requirements.”

It comes days after HSBC confirmed plans to shut down its global payments app Zing a year after launch, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

Zing was launched in the UK in January 2024 for people to hold funds in different currencies, send money internationally, or spend in the UK and abroad through an app and a multi-currency debit card.

The closure is understood to be putting up to about 400 jobs at risk, including a significant number of non-HSBC staff contracted for customer support roles.