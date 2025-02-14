HSBC set to unveil bigger profits as cost-cutting overhaul in focus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

HSBC is set to unveil bigger profits as investors prepare for an update on the bank’s cost-cutting overhaul, while earnings for Lloyds will be in focus amid a long-running motor finance probe.

Rivals Barclays and NatWest set the tone for the banking sector when they reported stronger earnings this week, despite UK interest rates starting to come down.

Banks had been bolstered by a period of higher borrowing costs, allowing them to generate more from loans offered to customers.

Both lenders revealed they handed out more in bonuses to staff last year after a stronger financial performance and investment activity picking up.

HSBC, which is the UK’s largest bank, is set to publish its annual results on Wednesday.

It is expected to report a pre-tax profit of 31.7 billion US dollars (£25.2 billion) for 2024, up from 30.3 billion dollars (£24.1 billion) in 2023.

The bank has undergone significant change in recent months under the leadership of chief executive Georges Elhedery, who has spearheaded an overhaul of its global structure.

The changes form part of plans to drastically reduce costs and focus on more profitable parts of the business.

It includes winding down parts of its investment banking operations in the UK, Europe and the Americas, while it has also been cutting the number of top bankers working at HSBC.

The bank is reportedly preparing to reveal that annual cost savings totalled 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion) in 2024, after one-off costs, according to the Financial Times.

HSBC declined to comment on the reports, but investors will be keen to hear an update on the progress of the reorganisation alongside the financial results release on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lloyds Banking Group will also report on its yearly performance on Thursday, with the group expected to report lower earnings unlike its peers.

Its pre-tax profit is forecast to come in at £6.4 billion, down from the £7.5 billion generated in 2023, driven partly by lower interest rates.

But the lender’s exposure to the UK’s motor finance market will also be in sharp focus for shareholders, after revealing last year it was setting aside about £450 million to cover potential costs related to a regulatory investigation.

Some analysts think this provision could be increased in the latest results, with some forecasting an additional £550 million charge.

The banking group is one of the biggest motor finance providers in the UK through its brand Black Horse.

Last week, bank Close Brothers warned it expects to set aside up to £165 million in the first half of the year to cover possible legal and compensation costs related to the review into car loans commission.