Households near pylons to get hundreds off energy bills under planning overhaul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People who live near new pylons will get hundreds of pounds off their annual energy bills under plans to boost support for building infrastructure.

The Government has set out plans for households living within half a kilometre of new or upgraded power systems such as pylons to get access to a bill discount scheme giving them up to £2,500 on bills over 10 years – equivalent to an annual payment of £250.

The scheme is expected to be in place from 2026 and apply to new onshore, above-ground transmission cables and substations, as well as some major upgrades.

Developers will also be urged to fund projects like sports clubs, educational programmes or leisure facilities as part of efforts to reward communities that host new infrastructure.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner said: “This Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill will slash energy bills for local people living near new projects, so they benefit as we drive forward in our mission to achieve a more prosperous and energy-secure future for the next generation.”

The planning reforms are part of a drive to create a homegrown clean energy network and meet the Government’s target to build 1.5 million homes this Parliament.

In a bid to speed up building projects, some of the official bodies that get a say in planning decisions may no longer be consulted.

Officials are set to consult on removing Sport England, the Theatres Trust and the Garden History Society from the list of bodies legally required to be consulted on planning decisions, while the scope of others who get to give input is set to be narrowed.

Housing and planning minister Alex Norris told Sky News that more than two dozen organisations which have to be consulted on planning applications are “providing a bit of a bottleneck, often not getting back in time”.

Sport England has held up a development next to a cricket pitch in Bradford over a disagreement about the speed at which cricket balls are hit, he said.

“So, Sport England are querying the modelling of the speed at which the balls will be hit, and that, as a result, has meant that the whole process is now multiple years down the line, and there’s no build out.”

Reforms set out on Monday will also state that councils should only be going to statutory consultees when it is necessary to do so, and decisions should not be delayed beyond the standard 21-day deadline.

Officials have also said the scope of other statutory consultees will be narrowed to focus on heritage, safety and environmental protection.

Mr Norris would not confirm whether there are plans to fine organisations that respond too slowly.

“There are plenty of ways to ensure accountability,” he told Times Radio.

He also said that ceasing to apply EU habitat regulations is not part of current plans, after Labour MP Chris Curtis called for the Government to consider it in certain cases.