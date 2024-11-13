Homebase ‘set for administration’ with thousands of jobs at risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Homebase could be heading for a partial collapse, putting thousands of jobs at risk, amid reports that the chain has appointed insolvency experts with a potential buyer of parts of its 130-store estate also circling.

The DIY retailer is reportedly lining up insolvency practitioners at the Teneo consultancy, which could see it placed into administration.

Retail magnate Chris Dawson, who owns The Range homeware outlets, is also reportedly planning a last-minute rescue deal which could see him buy as many as 70 Homebase stores.

If the buyout deal goes ahead, it could see about 1,500 jobs saved, but at least 1,700 others would still be in doubt, Sky News reported.

Homebase was bought for £1 by investment firm Hilco Capital, which has since brought in a swathe of cost-cutting measures.

But the retail chain has struggled as customers cut back on spending amid the cost-of-living crisis, and reported an £84.2 million loss last year.

In August, Sainsbury’s struck a deal to buy 10 Homebase stores and convert them into supermarkets.

Homebase declined to comment, while Teneo and The Range have been contacted for comment.

It comes after a hunt for a buyer from Homebase’s current owners which is thought to have lasted for the last two months.

Mr Dawson is also in talks to buy Homebase’s 40-year-old brand and its website, in a deal which could cost about £30 million.

The businessman, whose CDS Superstores acts as parent company to The Range, bought parts of high street retailer Wilko after it collapsed last year.

He told the Telegraph newspaper: “We are delighted to be able to save so many stores and jobs, and look forward to adding the Homebase brand and subsidiaries to the expanding Range group of companies.”

The Range sells homeware and DIY products from its more than 200 store estate in the UK.