‘Highest level’ of security given to wind farms, No 10 says, amid China worries

Wind farms are subject to the “highest levels of national security”, Downing Street has stressed, amid reports ministers could sign off on Chinese involvement in a major North Sea project.

Treasury ministers are said to have overruled objections from the Ministry of Defence and others about the involvement of a Chinese firm in the Green Volt North Sea wind farm, according to the Sun newspaper.

The project, due to be Europe’s largest floating offshore wind farm, is joint venture between a Japanese and an Italian-Norwegian company.

They have reportedly selected Chinese firm Mingyang Smart Energy to supply the turbines which will generate power.

The move to allow Chinese involvement in the project comes as ministers seek to build a warmer relationship with Beijing in order to drive Chinese investment into the UK as part of their growth agenda.

Among the concerns raised by Government departments was that the Chinese state could switch off the power once the wind farm is operational, or that the platforms could be used as spy sensors, according to the Sun.

Asked whether allowing Chinese involvement in the project was a risk to national security, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Investment in the energy sector is subject to the highest levels of national security.

“I am not going to get into individual projects, but we will always act in the national interest to protect our national security.

“And when it comes to China, we’ve been clear that we’ll cooperate where we can, compete where we need to, and challenge where we must.”

Elsewhere, the spokesman would not comment on the proposed Chinese embassy in London, which has been called in for a final decision by ministers after it was rejected by the local council, Tower Hamlets.

“A final decision will be, made in due course. It’s a case that will come before ministers and MHCLG (The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) to determine, so it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment further,” the spokesman added.

More than a 1,000 people gathered outside the site of the proposed embassy in central London on Tuesday to protest against it, warning it could be a security threat to the UK.

Demonstrators outside the historic former site of the Royal Mint included people from Hong Kong and China, Tibetans and Uighurs.

They held flags and placards that said: “CCP is watching you, Stop the mega embassy”; “Space for free speech”; “Free Hong Kong – revolution now”; and: “Say no to China’s transnational oppression”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves flew to China in January to meet with the country’s leaders and set out a path towards further investment into Britain.

Her colleague David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, is due to meet his Chinese counterpart this week.

Wang Yi, China’s foreign affairs minister, will visit London on Thursday February 13, ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

Mr Lammy and his counterpart will discuss “issues of key importance to both nations’ interests”, including international security and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Downing Street said.