Heathrow expansion will only go ahead if it meets climate targets – Miliband

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Expansion of Heathrow Airport will only take place if it is within climate targets, Ed Miliband has said.

Speaking at energy questions on Tuesday morning, the Energy Secretary said the extension of any airport would have to meet existing carbon budgets and environmental restrictions.

Expanding Heathrow to build a third runway was among a throng of major projects Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government would support, in a speech last week aimed at unlocking economic growth across the UK.

Ms Reeves said the Cabinet is “united” in backing the plans for a third runway, despite Mr Miliband having been a vocal opponent to the expansion of the west London airport in the past for climate reasons.

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer asked in the Commons: “Experts are clear the savings from the Government’s clean power action plan will be wiped out by 2050 if airport expansion at Heathrow, Gatwick and Luton goes ahead.

“Relying on so-called sustainable aviation fuels would use up to half of the UK’s agricultural land.

“So does (Mr Miliband) agree with the scientists that whilst ambitious clean power plans are hugely welcome, if his Government also backs airport expansion, it’s not going to meet its climate obligations?”

The Energy Secretary replied: “Any aviation expansion – this is the point the Chancellor made last week – has to take place within carbon budgets and within environmental limits.

“What I would just say to her also is that in six months, this Government has achieved certainly more than the last government did in 14 years.

“We’ve lifted the on-shore wind ban, we’ve consented nearly 3GW of solar, GB Energy, the National Wealth Fund, the most successful renewables auction in history. This Government is delivering on clean power.”

Elsewhere in the session, Mr Miliband and energy ministers defended the job creation potential of GB Energy and urged MPs with concerns on infrastructure being built in their constituency to “support taking back control”.

Shadow energy minister Andrew Bowie referred to comments made by GB Energy boss, Juergen Maier, who said it could take as long as 20 years to meet the company’s pledge to employ 1,000 people, and declined to say when bills would begin to fall.

Mr Bowie said: “Can I ask on behalf of the tens of thousands of energy workers worried for the future, and indeed the millions watching their energy bills rise yet again. Does he agree with the, now very interim, chairman?”

Energy minister Michael Shanks replied: “I have to say to the shadow minister, he must be the only member of parliament representing Aberdeenshire who is against investment in Aberdeenshire, and he will have to explain to his constituents, to businesses right across his community, why he stands up and opposes investment in his constituency.”

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice also raised the issue of energy bills, asking: “Will the Secretary of State confirm to the House, when will the bills come down, or will Net Stupid Zero mean they’ll only ever go up?”

Mr Miliband replied: “This is a decision for all members of the House to make. We are currently on the rollercoaster of fossil fuel markets, we have no control over them.

“Now the mission of this Government is to take back control. Take back control with clean, home grown power. I urge him and members across the House – support taking back control.”

Sammy Wilson, the DUP MP for East Antrim, warned that “consumers can never be insulated against the massive cost of this mad net-zero policy which is going to require thousands of new turbines, acres of solar farms, miles of new transmission lines, all to the cost of the consumer”.

Energy minister Miatta Fahnbulleh replied: “At the moment, families are not insulated from fossil fuel markets. We have seen one of the worst energy crises that has had a huge impact on the cost of living. The status quo is not tenable.”

Mr Miliband also told MPs that “local communities should have a say” in the creation of infrastructure, but “we’ve got a decision to make as a country”.

He said: “Do we build the clean energy infrastructure to protect us from volatile fossil fuel markets? Or doom businesses, families and the public finances – £94 billion that were spent during the energy bills crisis – or do we remain exposed?

“I know what I choose. We protect ourselves.”