Heathrow Airport’s Border Force officers to be balloted over strikes
The dispute concerns a roster system.
Hundreds of Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport are to be balloted for more strikes in a dispute over a new roster system.
Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) went on strike last year in protest at the roster, warning the new system disproportionately affected those with caring responsibilities and would result in staff leaving.
More than 550 union members working in terminals 2, 3, 4, and 5 will be balloted from February 6-27.
PCS general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “We warned managers what would happen if they pushed ahead with these unpopular and unworkable rosters, but they ignored us and pushed ahead anyway.
“They’re now paying the price for their stubbornness and refusal to listen to their staff, some 300 of whom have since left the Border Force.
“If managers want to maintain a well-resourced, well-motivated Border Force, they would work with us to introduce new rosters that better suit their staff.”