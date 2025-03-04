Greggs to share £20.5 million with staff after sales spike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greggs will share a record £20.5 million with some long-serving this month after recording a jump in sales and profits in 2024.

The group made a pre-tax profit of £203.9 million for the year, 8.3 per cent higher than in 2023, as it launched new shops, extended its opening hours and raised prices.

About 10 per cent of this will be shared amongst eligible employees through the group’s profit-share scheme.

Chief executive Roisin Currie said long-serving staff – those who have done more than six years service and work more than 20 hours a week with the chain – will get around £850 extra at the end of March.

The bakery chain, which has more than 2,600 shops across the UK, generated sales topping £2 billion – up 11.3 per cent from 2023.

This was partly driven by the opening of about 225 new shops during the year, a record amount for the group.

Excluding the impact of new openings, sales grew 5.5 per cent compared with the prior year, which reflected longer opening hours in some shops and the roll-out of delivery services, but weighed down by a generally tougher market over the second half of the year.

Greggs said many customers were continuing to worry about the cost of living including energy prices, mortgage and rent costs.

open image in gallery The national price of Greggs’ traditional sausage roll rose to £1.30 in January

Ms Currie said consumer confidence remains low into 2025, and there was an ongoing trend of people “saving more than spending”.

“It’s been a challenging winter and I think we’ll continue to see that for the time being, and as we go through this year hopefully consumer confidence starts to strengthen,” Ms Currie told the PA news agency.

The chain raised the prices of some of its food items last year – most recently, the national price of its traditional sausage roll increased by 5p to £1.30, while other items such as coffee and doughnuts also rose by between 5p and 10p.

Ms Currie said the group raised prices to help mitigate the impact of wage increases, having upped the salaries of a large proportion of its staff at the same time.

Prices have not changed since then and she insisted there were no “firm plans” for further increases, although she added: “Unfortunately we have stayed in an inflationary environment, so therefore we have to make sure we react appropriately across the balance of the year.”