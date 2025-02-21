Grangemouth protesters lay 400 hard hats outside Scottish Labour conference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grangemouth workers targeted the opening day of the Scottish Labour conference on Friday, laying 400 hard hats on the ground to represent every job set to be lost.

Workers and members of the Unite union gathered outside the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow to urge the UK Government to do more to save the oil refinery.

Protesters braved wet and windy weather as they chanted “You said our refinery was your top priority” and “Keep Grangemouth working”.

Petroineos announced last year that more than 400 jobs would be lost as Scotland’s last oil refinery shuts this year.

The Scottish and UK governments have committed £100 million to the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal to support jobs and skills in the area along with a report – called Project Willow – to look at the future of the site.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney also announced a further £25 million to ensure a “just transition” in the area.

But trade unions have accused both governments of not doing enough to save the plant, while Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has described the response as “not good enough”.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, told the PA news agency that Grangemouth could still be saved.

She said: “We are taking every opportunity we can to say to the UK Government, the Scottish Government and all politicians that they have not got long now to save Grangemouth.

“Let’s be really clear, Grangemouth can be saved, but I’m saying to all politicians today, if they do not do that, then it will never be forgotten and it will never be forgiven.

“What they need to do is to get round the table and to discuss how they are going to deal with what’s happening in Grangemouth.”

Ms Graham said Unite had presented the Government and Petroineos with a plan to transform the refinery into a sustainable aviation fuel hub.

She said the government should stop “posturing” and instead show the “vision” and “bravery” needed to stop the plant from closing.

“Both governments have got to get their fingers out of their ears,” Ms Graham said.

Speaking during the demonstration, the Unite general secretary warned that the UK’s oil and gas workers cannot become “the new coal miners”.

The Scottish and UK governments have been approached for comment.