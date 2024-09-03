Support truly

A “shadow” version of a new public sector body to oversee Britain’s railways has been launched by Transport Secretary Louise Haigh.

The Cabinet minister said establishing Shadow Great British Railways (Shadow GBR) will pave the way for the creation of an organisation to manage rail infrastructure and train operation.

This is expected to start industry collaboration ahead of the formation of GBR, which will require legislation.

The announcement was made as the Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill – which will nationalise train operation – is expected to clear its remaining stages on Tuesday before the House of Lords examines it.

The Government claims this will save taxpayers up to an estimated £150 million every year in fees currently paid to private train companies.

PA news agency analysis shows nearly a quarter (23%) of rail journeys in Britain are on services that are already publicly-owned.

Ms Haigh said: “Today, I am firing the starting gun on the biggest reforms to our railways in a generation.

“I am determined to end the chaos, delay and disruption faced by people on train journeys every day.

This is about making the railways work for the people that use them - putting passengers first and driving up performance Transport Secretary Louise Haigh

“Establishing Shadow Great British Railways marks a significant step towards delivering a unified railway with passengers at its heart by bringing together track and train, and, by progressing the Passenger Railways Services Bill, we’re one step closer to public ownership which will help put our railways back on track.

“This Government will direct every penny into creating a stronger, more reliable rail network that works for everyone.

“This is about making the railways work for the people that use them – putting passengers first and driving up performance.”