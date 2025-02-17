Gordon Ramsay merges restaurant arms as private equity firm invests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gordon Ramsay is merging his UK and US restaurant businesses in a deal which will bring fresh private equity investment into the celebrity chef’s firm.

The chef said the deal will help him to expand further internationally and create more partnerships across the group, which has 94 restaurants globally.

The reorganisation of his restaurant empire will bring all of his business globally into one firm, which he will own 50-50 with Lion Capital.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants will have its own executive management team and board of directors based in London.

The celebrity chef’s restaurant business was launched in 1998 and has expanded to now include 37 restaurants in the UK, 35 in the US and 22 in other countries.

His restaurants hold a total of eight Michelin stars.

Lion Capital will provide new funding into the firm after first striking a deal in 2019 to invest 100 million dollars (£79.4 million) to take a 50% stake in his North America business.

Mr Ramsay said: “This is an exciting new chapter for our business, building on over five years of collaboration with Lion Capital.

“Together, and with the support of a brilliant team, we are poised to grow our international reach, create new partnerships, and bring exceptional dining experiences to more people around the world.”

The restaurant group has recently signed a deal to serve hospitality clients at 10 races during this year’s Formula One season.

It has also opened Europe’s highest restaurant at 22 Bishopsgate in London in recent weeks.

Andy Wenlock, chief executive of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, said: “Lion Capital shares our passion for delivering world-class culinary experiences, and with their partnership and hospitality sector expertise, we’re well-positioned to accelerate our expansion on a global scale.

“With this transaction now complete, we will be able to expand our horizons, continue to innovate, scale up, diversify the type of agreements we strike for new locations, and importantly meet the demands of the modern consumer.”