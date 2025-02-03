Gordon Ramsay extends empire with capital’s highest restaurants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gordon Ramsay has expanded his empire with four new openings in London, all in one building and including the capital’s highest restaurant.

The chef has opened 120-seat Lucky Cat on level 60 at 22 Bishopsgate, offering an Asian-inspired menu with dishes including soft shell crab maki, uni toast, and “The World of Wagyu” with prime cuts from around the globe.

The restaurant offers 360-degree views of London through full-height windows, and diners can watch chefs at the open sushi bar or the guest-facing kitchen.

An express lunch menu offers three courses for £35 and brunch is available on Saturdays and Sundays.

An exclusive private dining room for up to 18 guests features its own private bar and a “Feast” menu for £185 per person, including a whole suckling pig.

Lucky Cat Bar on the same level has seating for 60 and offers the “Lucky Negroni” and a martini menu with citrus, floral, and umami options.

It remains open until 3am from Thursday to Saturday.

Level 60 also features 12-seat chef’s table Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, an extension of Chelsea flagship Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and 23 years with three Michelin stars.

The floor has DJ sets from Monday to Saturday until 1am and on Sundays until 8pm, while Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High offers a complimentary chauffeur service for guests travelling to and from Liverpool Street Station.

I couldn't be more excited to open three of our most iconic restaurants, all reimagined, taken to new heights, and built under one roof, it's a dream come true and a major milestone for our business Gordon Ramsay

The Gordon Ramsay Academy Powered By Hexclad has also opened on level 58, with hands-on classes where customers can create Bao buns and perfect a steak, homemade pasta and Beef Wellington.

They all take the title of London’s highest restaurant from Duck & Waffle on the 40th floor of the nearby Salesforce Tower, also on Bishopsgate.

The building features the fastest lifts in Europe, ascending eight metres per second, with views of landmarks including Tower Bridge, The Shard, St Paul’s Cathedral and Battersea Power Station.

Ramsay said: “I’ve been lucky enough to open restaurants all over the world, but there’s something truly unique about London.

“It’s where my journey began, and it’s the city I’m proud to call home. Watching it evolve into a global culinary powerhouse has been remarkable.

“Building this beautiful space has been an ambitious project, but that’s exactly what makes Gordon Ramsay Restaurants so special— we never stop pushing boundaries.

“I couldn’t be more excited to open three of our most iconic restaurants, all reimagined, taken to new heights, and built under one roof, it’s a dream come true and a major milestone for our business.”

The final stages of the project will include the opening of Lucky Cat Terrace and Bread Street Kitchen Bishopsgate later in 2025.