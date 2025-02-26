Global stocks rise as investors await Nvidia earnings after DeepSeek knock

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe and US equity markets rallied on Wednesday as top technology stocks made gains ahead of artificial intelligence (AI) giant Nvidia announcing its annual results.

The UK’s FTSE 100 moved 62.79 points higher, or 0.72%, to close at 8,731.46.

Convatec was leading the charge in the afternoon with gains of more than 5%, after the company, which makes medical products for chronic conditions, reported a jump in profits and said it was expecting growth to continue into 2025.

Banks were enjoying another day of gains with Lloyds, Standard Chartered and Barclays among the biggest risers.

The FTSE 100 was nonetheless outperformed by European peers on Wednesday, with France’s Cac 40 rising 1.15%, and Germany’s Dax jumping 1.71%.

Trading got off to a good start in the US, with the S&P 500 up about 0.7%, and Dow Jones up 0.2% by the time European markets closed.

Shares in California-based Nvidia were climbing nearly 5% ahead of the release of its earnings, which shareholders have been eagerly awaiting after its share price was knocked by the emergence of Chinese AI firm DeepSeek.

Nvidia suffered heavy losses last month following the launch of the DeepSeek chatbot app in the US.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said Nvidia’s results “could determine whether the US tech sector can reverse its fortunes and start to boost the US stock market as we move through the first quarter”.

Meanwhile, the pound was strengthening against key currencies – rising about 0.25% against the US dollar, at 1.27, and 0.2% against the euro, at 1.2075.

In other company news, shares in BP fell after the company told investors it was going to be slashing its annual renewables spending by nearly three-quarters.

Chief executive Murray Auchincloss said the company went “too far, too fast” on moving to greener energy.

BP is still aiming to hit net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but plans to raise its investments in oil and gas by about 20%. Shares in BP closed 1.4% lower.

Elsewhere, shares in Aston Martin dropped more than a 10th after the luxury carmaker said its pre-tax losses widened by 21% last year, to £289 million.

Wholesale volumes for the year were down 9% compared with the previous year, despite receiving a boost from the launch of its flagship Vanquish model in September.

The British firm is targeting yearly cost savings of £25 million, and expects to hit about half of that total this year. Its share price was down 12% at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Hiscox, up 53p to 1,119p, ConvaTec, up 12p to 259p, Lloyds, up 3.14p to 71.76p, Entain, up 29.6p to 741.6p, and Barclays, up 12.1p to 308.95p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Hikma Pharmaceuticals, down 142p to 2,154p, Relx, down 100p to 3,805p, Persimmon, down 30.5p to 1,175p, Intertek, down 110p to 5,120p, and BAE Systems, down 21p to 1,345p.