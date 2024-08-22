Jump to content

Gatwick records 7.7% half-year rise in passenger numbers

Chief executive Stewart Wingate said the airport is ‘experiencing one of our busiest summers yet’.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 22 August 2024 02:40
Gatwick Airport said it is ‘experiencing one of our busiest summers yet’, with 19.9 million passengers travelling through its two terminals in the first half of the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Gatwick Airport said it is 'experiencing one of our busiest summers yet', with 19.9 million passengers travelling through its two terminals in the first half of the year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Gatwick Airport has said it is “experiencing one of our busiest summers yet”, with 19.9 million passengers travelling through its two terminals in the first half of the year.

That is an increase of 7.7% compared with the same period in 2023.

The West Sussex airport recorded half-year revenues of £488 million, a rise of 15.3% from a year earlier.

Underlying earnings were up 13.9% year on year to £268 million, with net profit for the period up 33.8% at £106 million.

Gatwick chief executive Stewart Wingate said: “With the growing demand for travel, we are experiencing one of our busiest summers yet.

“Thanks to robust planning and close collaboration with our partners we’ve had a strong start to 2024, ensuring a reliable and enjoyable experience for our passengers.

“I am delighted that we have once again achieved good service levels, as evidenced by meeting 100% of our service measures.”

