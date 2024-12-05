Full-fibre broadband reaches nearly 70% of UK homes – Ofcom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than 20 million UK homes can now access full-fibre broadband, according to Ofcom’s latest figures.

The telecoms regulator’s latest Connected Nations report said that 69% of UK homes now have access to full-fibre broadband, up from 57% in September last year.

Using fibre-optic cables all the way to the home, instead of traditional copper lines, makes full-fibre broadband faster and more reliable, as well as providing the potential to deliver gigabit-capable speeds.

Whether you’re running a business, streaming your favourite programmes, or doing Christmas shopping online, it’s more likely than ever that you’ll be able to benefit from a fast and reliable broadband connection Natalie Black, Ofcom

Ofcom said the latest figures suggest that the Government’s target of having 85% of the UK covered by a gigabit-capable broadband connection by 2025 is likely to be reached.

However, the figures showed that a gap still existed between the number of homes able to access a full-fibre connection and those actually taking up such services.

Ofcom’s figures showed sign-up numbers had risen from 28% to 35% – equal to around 7.5 million homes – with take-up of full fibre notably higher in rural areas.

Amid this uptick in people moving to higher-speed broadband packages, Ofcom said the UK’s average maximum download speed has risen from 170Mbit/s to 223Mbit/s in 2024.

Natalie Black, Ofcom’s networks and communications group director, said: “It’s a record-breaking year for broadband in the UK, as the rollout of full fibre continues to steam ahead.

“Whether you’re running a business, streaming your favourite programmes, or doing Christmas shopping online, it’s more likely than ever that you’ll be able to benefit from a fast and reliable broadband connection.”

Elsewhere, the report showed that the availability of mobile 5G continues to grow, and now accounts for more than a fifth of all monthly mobile data traffic in the UK.

The study also noted a sharp rise in the uptake of satellite-based broadband.

Ofcom’s report said that in 2024, connections through Elon Musk’s Starlink reached 87,000 – mostly in rural areas – more than double the 42,000 connections in 2023.