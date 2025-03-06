FTSE 100 drops further amid ongoing US tariff uncertainty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 fell again on Thursday as investors digested the effect of US tariff announcements from earlier in the week.

London’s blue-chip index sank 73 points to finish the day at 8,682, a fall of 0.8%.

It comes days after US President Donald Trump continued rolling out his aggressive trade policy against Canada, Mexico and China.

European stocks had been given a temporary reprieve on Wednesday evening, when Mr Trump temporarily spared car manufacturers from tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

But concerns over the wider uncertainty caused by the policy persisted, experts said.

Dan Coatsworth, investment analyst at AJ Bell, said: “There wasn’t any bad news to cause a minor sell-off, it’s just one of those days where investors reassessed their portfolios given the uncertain economic and geopolitical backdrop.”

Meanwhile, US shares were also down as Mr Trump’s tariff plan “leaves more questions than answers, clouding the outlook for the US economy,” he added.

The S&P 500 was down 1.1% while the Dow Jones had fallen 0.6% as UK markets closed.

European indices were buoyed, partly by the news of Mr Trump’s exemption for car makers, with Germany’s Dax index rising 1.6% and France’s Cac 40 rising 0.3%.

Sterling was up roughly flat against the dollar at 1.2894, while it was 0.3% down against the euro at 1.1911.

In company news, ITV said it will “keep all options open” amid speculation over a possible £3 billion merger deal for its production arm.

The broadcasting giant declined to comment on whether it is in talks to potentially merge its ITV Studios business with rival All3Media, which is owned by Abu Dhabi-backed investment group RedBird IMI.

Chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said: “Every board everywhere has to keep all options open and our board is no different.”

Shares soared 9.7% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Barclays could pay out up to £12.5 million in compensation to customers affected by technology outages over the last two years, a letter to MPs revealed.

It comes after an outage led to days of disruption for Barclays customers at the end of January, coinciding with payday for many workers and the deadline for self-assessment tax returns.

Barclays confirmed that, during that incident, more than half of attempts to make an online payment failed.

The bank’s shares rose 2.1%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Schroders, up 48p to 428.2p, Admiral Group, up 145p to 3046p, Endeavour Mining, up 78p to 1670p, WPP, up 20.4p to 630.6p, and Mondi, up 35.5p to 1295.5p.

The biggest fallers were Melrose Industries, down 123.6p to 556.4p, Rentokil, down 41.8p to 346.2p, Informa, down 47.6p to 772.4p, HSBC, down 47.4p to 881p, and LondonMetric Property, down 8.2p to 173.5p.