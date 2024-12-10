French media giant behind Paddington films to list on London stock market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The French TV company behind the Paddington films is set to revive London’s stock market after getting the green light to list next week.

Canal+ will debut its shares on the London Stock Exchange on Monday after getting the approval of the shareholders of its owner, Vivendi.

It is set to be a major listing for the City following a string of London-listed companies being taken private or moving their shares to foreign markets.

Canal+ was founded as a French TV channel and is now a global media company, having produced films including the Paddington films, Total Recall and Back to Black through its studio brand.

We are convinced that this new chapter for Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group will be very promising and create value for all stakeholders Yannick Bollore, Vivendi

Yannick Bollore, chair of Vivendi’s supervisory board, said he was “delighted” with the support for the “spin-off project”.

The media giant had set out plans to split its three main subsidiaries: Canal+; communications group Havas; and newly-formed publishing division Louis Hachette Group, into separate companies.

Canal+ will launch in London, while Havas will list in Amsterdam and Louis Hachette in Paris, spreading the investment across Europe.

The plans were approved with 97.5% of shareholders voting in favour at a meeting in Paris.

Mr Bollore is also the chief executive of Havas and a member of the prominent Bollore family, whose media group has a near 30% stake in Vivendi.

Vivendi also has a minority stake in Universal Music Group.

Mr Bollore added: “This undisputable result confirms the strong support of our shareholders for this transformative transaction.

“We are convinced that this new chapter for Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group will be very promising and create value for all stakeholders.”