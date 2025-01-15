Fortress ups takeover bid for hospitality chain Loungers to £354m

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US private equity firm Fortress has increased its takeover bid for cafe bar business Loungers after pushback from investors.

Fortress Investment Group said it has now made a 325p-per-share offer to buy the fast-growing hospitality chain, in a move which would value it at £354.4 million.

It represents an uplift from the previous 310p-per-share move, which had valued the company at around £338 million.

This increased offer for Loungers reflects our continued belief in the business and its management team, and we look forward to supporting them through the next stage of growth Domnall Tait, Fortress

Directors at the business had supported the initial takeover proposal in November by the US owner of Majestic Wines.

On Wednesday, Loungers pushed for investors to agree to the new offer, stating that executive chairman Alex Reilley and chief executive Nick Collins would “find their positions untenable” if shareholders voted against the sale.

It comes after reports in The Times that a number of significant shareholders, including Slater Investments and AXA Investment Managers, had indicated they would vote against the deal.

Mark Slater, whose firm Slater Investments owns a 10.4% stake in the casual dining chain, told the newspaper “it’s the wrong time to be trying to sell”.

Fortress stressed on Wednesday that its increased bid was its final offer to buy the company.

Mr Reilley, executive chairman of Loungers, said: “We are very pleased that Fortress has decided to increase its offer, making it even more compelling for Loungers shareholders and reinforcing the Loungers directors’ recommendation that they should vote in favour of the acquisition.”

Domnall Tait, managing director of Fortress, said: “This increased offer for Loungers reflects our continued belief in the business and its management team, and we look forward to supporting them through the next stage of growth.

“Notwithstanding the recent challenges, Fortress remains a strong believer in the UK.”

Shares in Loungers moved 4% higher on Wednesday afternoon.