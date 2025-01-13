Former Gordon Brown spokesman to drive UK’s efforts to reset EU relations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former aide to Gordon Brown has been appointed to help steer Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to “reset” relations with the European Union.

Michael Ellam, who was Mr Brown’s official spokesman in No 10, has returned to Whitehall in a newly created role responsible for the European Union and international economic affairs in the Cabinet Office.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Cabinet Office minister responsible for the reset with Brussels, said Mr Ellam would be a “huge asset”.

Michael’s experience at the highest levels of international finance will be a huge asset as we work to deliver economic growth on behalf of the British people, including through resetting our relationship with the EU Nick Thomas-Symonds

Mr Ellam will lead official-level discussions for the UK with the EU and international groupings such the G7 and G20.

He will manage the EU relations secretariat in the Cabinet Office, the unit set up to deliver closer relations with Brussels.

Mr Ellam has returned to the Civil Service after leaving in 2013 to join HSBC, where he became chairman of public sector banking.

He said: “I am delighted to have been appointed second permanent secretary European Union and international economic affairs, and to return to the Civil Service after a decade in the private sector.

“I look forward to working with the Prime Minister, the minister for EU relations and others to deliver the government’s objectives on this important agenda.”

The Prime Minister wants closer economic and security ties with Europe as part of his effort to repair relations with the bloc following Brexit.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “I am delighted that Michael Ellam is bringing his talents to the heart of government, helping us tackle barriers to trade, keep people safe and take on shared global challenges, like illegal migration.

“The Prime Minister has set out a clear plan for change to improve people’s lives. That includes growing our economy and improving national security.

“Michael’s experience at the highest levels of international finance will be a huge asset as we work to deliver economic growth on behalf of the British people, including through resetting our relationship with the EU.”