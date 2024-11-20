Ford to axe 800 UK jobs as part of European cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ford is to cut about 800 roles across the UK over the next three years as part of a wider European jobs cull.

The car manufacturer said the wider restructuring programme will see it axe around 4,000 jobs across Europe, with its operations in Germany and the UK being particularly impacted.

It said the overhaul is aimed to “create a more cost-competitive structure and ensure the long-term sustainability” of the business in Europe.

The company said it comes amid pressure from “lower-than-expected demand” for its electric cars.

It did not disclose which UK sites are set to be impacted by the proposed job cuts.

It is understood that Ford, which employs 5,300 workers across the UK, hopes to make the majority of job cuts through voluntary redundancy.

The proposals will therefore cut the group’s UK workforce by around 15%, with most of these expected to come from administrative or product development roles.

The car maker expects to complete the restructuring process by the end of 2027.

Ford said weakness in the electric vehicle market means it will also cut production for its new Explorer and Capri electric vehicles, which will result in shorter working hours at its plant in Cologne, Germany.

Dave Johnston, Ford’s European vice president for transformation and partnerships, said: “We are proud of our new product portfolio for Europe and committed to building a thriving business in Europe for generations to come.

“It is critical to take difficult but decisive action to ensure Ford’s future competitiveness in Europe.”

Globally, the cuts to its European workforce will hit 2.3% of its 174,000 employees worldwide.

It comes after the business axed around 1,300 UK jobs, as part of a wider programme of 3,800 job cuts across Europe, early last year.