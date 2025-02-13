Fall for FTSE after BAT, Unilever and Barclays updates underwhelm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weak earnings by a host of major UK firms dragged the FTSE lower, despite the economy reporting surprise growth in the final quarter of last year.

Fresh figures showed that UK gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.1% in the last three months of 2024 after it benefited from a strong December.

The figures surpassed expectations of decline but the low level of growth failed to light up the markets.

Sentiment was largely downbeat after pressure from poor receptions to updates from Barclays, Unilever and British American Tobacco.

The FTSE 100 finished 42.72 points, or 0.49%, lower to end the day at 8,764.72.

Elsewhere in Europe, the tone was broadly positive, with the German Dax striking another record high amid gains from Siemens and BMW.

The Cac 40 ended 1.52% higher for the day and the Dax index was up 2.09%.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Poorly-received figures from BAT, Unilever and Barclays have meant that the FTSE 100 couldn’t hold the fresh record set in opening trading.

“Its weakness comes as a contrast to more strength in Europe.

“While still cheap, the prospect of a Ukraine deal seems to have bolstered the attraction of the region to investors, though the initial pop may well be a fade, given that even the start of negotiations may be some way off.”

Stateside, the US markets opened higher amid gains from gambling stocks.

Meanwhile, sterling reached its highest against the dollar for over a month as the rise in GDP indicated less pressure for interest rates to be quickly reduced.

The pound was up 0.66% at 1.252 US dollars and was up 0.26% at 1.201 euros when London’s markets closed.

In company news, British American Tobacco was a significant faller after it reported underwhelming vape sales in the US and forecast a slowdown across the smoking industry this year.

The maker of Camel and Lucky Strike cigarettes made 0.8% less in 2024 vape sales than the previous year in its key US market.

Shares in the company were 8.8% lower at 3,095p.

Barclays was in the red despite the banking giant reporting stronger profits for the past year.

Income for its investment bank soared 28% over the final quarter of the year amid stronger activity in equity markets and increased deal-making.

However, shares were down 4.7% at 293.25p.

Unilever also slid after the Hellmann’s and Persil maker pointed to “soft” growth over the start of this year.

Shares were down 5.6% at 4,483p as it also confirmed plans to spin off its ice cream division with a primary listing in Amsterdam.

The price of oil came under pressure after talks between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin led to speculation of a possible peace deal in Ukraine.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 0.2% to 75.03 dollars (£59.91) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Coca Cola HBC, up 220p to 3,190p, Mondi, up 65p to 1,315p, BAE Systems, up 38.5p to 1,248p, Diploma, up 142p to 4,754p, and Persimmon, up 30p to 1,254p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were British American Tobacco, down 299p to 3,095p, Unilever, down 268p to 4,483p, Barclays, down 14.5p to 293.25p, Whitbread, down 80p to 2,664p, and NatWest Group, down 13p to 437p.