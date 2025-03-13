Ex-net zero tsar launches clean power taskforce to counter climate row backs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s former net zero tsar has teamed up with the ex-UN climate chief to launch a clean power taskforce aimed at countering recent reversals on action.

Chris Skidmore, who was the UK energy minister responsible for net zero and resigned as a Tory MP in protest at Rishi Sunak’s plans to support oil and gas, will chair the Global Clean Power taskforce.

The organisation, which will be co-chaired by former UN executive secretary for climate change Patricia Espinosa, will include leading stakeholders in the renewables sector.

Mr Skidmore said the taskforce will set out success stories on how renewable energy has brought down costs, improved energy security and transformed local economies across the world.

It will also outline a pathway for phasing out the use of fossil fuels in a way that maintains economic growth and creates jobs.

The aim is to counter the narrative that the transition is too expensive and will unjustly bring higher costs to ordinary people.

This argument has fed political pushback against against climate action, with world leaders such as Mr Sunak rowing back on net zero ambitions in 2023.

Since his inauguration in January, US President Donald Trump – who has called climate change a hoax – has pulled out of the UN Paris Agreement, thrown his support behind fossil fuels and ripped up green incentives introduced by his predecessor Joe Biden.

Mr Skidmore said: “The net zero review I chaired demonstrated that net zero and the transition to renewable power is of overwhelming economic benefit, in comparison to costly fossil fuels that are only going to get more expensive.”

He argued that the costs of the transition to electricity have plummeted, meaning UK households could save £1,400 a year as the country decarbonises.

“The narrative that climate action is a cost is a completely false one and one which we must fight, and not hide away,” he said.

“We are seeing the death of fossil fuels and decline in investment- with twice as much investment in renewables compared to new oil and gas.

“But we need to ensure that every country benefits from this opportunity, and are not locked on fossil fuels. I hope that this new alliance and taskforce can help be part of this fightback”

Ms Espinosa said: “Strong collaboration will be imperative for meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement, the overarching mission of the Climate Action Coalition.

“Expansion of renewable energy will play a large role in this, in particular the targets set out for 2030 in the UAE Consensus.

“By uniting expertise, we can turn commitments into impactful solutions that accelerate the energy transition in a just, orderly, and equitable manner across the world.”

Members of the taskforce so far include bodies such as the Global Renewables Alliance and the International Renewable Energy Agency as well as energy firms such as SSE.