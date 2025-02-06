Engineering group IMI latest UK firm to be hit by cyber attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Engineering firm IMI revealed it has been hit by a cyber attack just a week after rival Smiths Group said hackers had gained access to its global systems.

Birmingham-headquartered IMI declined to disclose what data had been accessed in the attack, but systems in a number of its locations worldwide are understood to have been impacted.

It has isolated certain systems while it deals with the hack and is working with externally-hired cybersecurity specialists.

“As soon as IMI became aware of the unauthorised access, the company engaged external cybersecurity experts to investigate and contain the incident,” IMI said.

IMI is also taking steps to comply with regulatory obligations, it added.

Employees and customers have been informed about the incident, but it is understood that the hack was not targeting staff or customer data.

Just last week, fellow FTSE 100 firm Smiths Group alerted the stock market to a cyber attack amid a recent spate of IT hacks on UK companies, although the two incidents are not believed to be linked.

Transport for London suffered a major IT hack, which saw about 5,000 customers warned their details may have been accessed.

High-end department store Harvey Nichols also revealed last autumn that some customer details may have been exposed when it fell victim to a cyber attack.

And in November, Portsmouth City Council said it was one of a number of local authorities across the country hit by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, which involves the attacker flooding a server or website with internet traffic originating from more than one source.

IMI has operations in 50 countries, with the majority of its business now spread across the US, Europe and Asia.

The firm specialises in fluid and motion control markets, engineering components for process automation, factories and production lines, climate control, and for transport and the life sciences sectors.