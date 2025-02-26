Tesla sales in Europe plummet by 45% as customers seem to sour on Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has for some time now been one of the standout names in both American industry and American stock market favourites, but - for the moment, at least - it seems the party is being cut short.

Tesla sold fewer than 10,000 vehicles across Europe in January, which marks a fall of a massive 45 per cent compared to a year ago when they sold over 18,000, reports the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the EU, the drop is even higher at 50 per cent. The company’s share of the market also almost halved, from 1.8 per cent down to one per cent.

Those details emerging, along with a general downward trend beforehand, saw the Tesla share price plummet more than eight per cent on Tuesday, dropping the market capitalisation of the organisation below one trillion dollars (£790bn) and to its lowest point since two days after Donald Trump won the US election.

Since the start of 2025, the stock is down 25 per cent, while the wider Nasdaq market is down only 1.4 per cent. CNBC estimate that CEO Elon Musk has lost more than $100 billion (£79bn) in net worth since mid-December as a result of the share price disintegration - and there’s plenty of suggestion that his action, along with his political involvement, is a big driver of sales and company value being eroded.

( REUTERS )

There may, of course, be other factors at play. Competition in the EV sphere is fierce. Reuters reported that a Tesla update which was supposed to enhance automated driving features fell well short of expectations recently. And, an updated model launch impacted production, which could spark more sales later in the year instead.

But while new battery-electric car sales grew by just over a third (34 per cent) last month, Tesla sales are headed the other way.

A survey from EV experts Electrifying showed up to 60 per cent of car buyers saying Mr Musk’s “controversial reputation actively puts them off” considering purchasing a Tesla.

Ginny Buckley, chief executive of Electrifying, said: “Tesla has been instrumental in driving EV adoption, but Elon Musk’s personal brand appears to be polarising. Consumers now have more choice than ever, and it’s clear some are turning away from Tesla to explore other options.”

There is not always a definitive statement or reasoning as to why consumers may choose one brand over another of course, but the significant drop in sales after Mr Musk congratulated a German right-wing political party and accused UK prime minister Keir Starmer of covering up grooming gangs scandals may be indicative of people making their choices accordingly.

French outlet Le Monde‘s New York correspondent Arnaud Leparmentier wrote how “Musk's extremism” was “damaging his brand image”, while Bloomberg have reported that sales of Teslas in California sunk 12 per cent after Mr Musk verbally attacked state leaders.

Earlier this month, Mike O’Rourke, chief market strategist at Jonestrading, wrote in a research note: “There is an argument to be made that Tesla is beginning to be penalized for Musk’s close relationship to Trump.”

With brands such as BYD, Volkswagen and plenty more betting big on the future of EVs, Tesla might have headed up the early runnings of the race, but it’s far from won just yet.