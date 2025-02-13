Elizabeth line train drivers to strike in pay dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Train drivers on London’s Elizabeth line are to stage a series of strikes in the next few weeks in a dispute over pay.

Members of Aslef will walk out on February 27 and on March 1, 8 and 10.

They are employed by MTR on the popular line, which runs through central London.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said: “Our members have been instrumental in the success of the Elizabeth line – it’s a partnership, in practice, between the company and its employees – but, despite our best efforts, MTR has decided not to recognise the input, the importance, and the value of train drivers in this success.”

The drivers previously voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

Mr Whelan added: “I suspect that the company’s intransigence is because it has lost the contract with Transport for London (TfL) to run the Elizabeth line.

“If that is indeed the case, it is very disappointing to see the company behave this way.”

Nigel Gibson, one of Aslef’s district organisers, said: “Taking action is always a last resort, because we do not want to inconvenience passengers and our members do not want to lose money, and I hope that the company, seeing the strength of feeling amongst our members, their drivers, will do the right thing and return to the negotiating table.”

Mike Bagshaw, managing director for MTR Elizabeth line, said: “We are disappointed that drivers on the Elizabeth line have rejected a 4.5% pay rise and voted for industrial action.

“The offer would have maintained some of the highest salaries in the industry, along with enhanced terms and conditions.

“Any potential strike action will be disruptive for those who rely on the Elizabeth line, and we will work closely with Transport for London to ensure customers are informed of alternative travel options.

“We remain committed to engaging with Aslef in the hope of resolving this dispute.”

MTR will cease to operate the Elizabeth line on May 24, at which point it will hand over to a consortium of Go-Ahead Group, Tokyo Metro and Sumitomo Corporation.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We encourage Aslef and MTR Elizabeth line to continue working towards resolving this dispute and avoid impacting our customers with strike action.”