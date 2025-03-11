Domino’s Pizza serving up over another 50 stores in 2025 after profits rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Domino’s Pizza has said it plans to open more than 50 stores this year as it cheered a return to delivery growth in 2024.

The London-listed takeaway pizza chain reported an 8.4% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £107.3 million on a 52-week comparable basis, with adjusted like-for-like system sales edging up by 0.7% thanks to improved trading over the year.

In the final three months, like-for-like sales rose 3%.

It saw delivery orders return to growth, up 2.4% over the full year, while collection orders nudged up by 0.5%.

The firm opened 54 stores across the UK and Ireland in 2024 and said it plans to expand with over another 50 in 2025.

Domino’s cautioned over an “uncertain economic environment” but said sales had continued to rise in the first 10 weeks of the new financial year, with system sales up 2.4% and like-for-like sales remaining 0.7% higher.

The group added that it remains on track to meet analyst expectations for underlying earnings to lift to £146.4 million in 2025, up from the £143.4 million reported last year, which was 6.4% higher than 2023.

Domino’s said: “2024 was the year when we returned delivery to growth, and in the current environment we see an opportunity to drive further growth in collection orders in 2025 through value-based marketing campaigns.”

“Our brand and market positioning continues to strengthen and we have a number of initiatives, from the next phase of our loyalty trial to exciting menu innovation, which will improve our customer proposition and drive growth in the system,” it added.

On a statutory basis, Domino’s said pre-tax profits fell to £124.9 million in the 52 weeks to December 29, down from £142.3 million for 53 weeks in 2023.

Andrew Rennie, chief executive of Domino’s, said the firm’s “trading momentum accelerated as the year progressed”.

He added that “2025 has started positively in an uncertain market”.

The group also named Ian Bull – former chief financial officer at pub and brewer Greene King and betting giant Ladbrokes – as its new chairman, replacing Matt Shattock when he steps down in April.