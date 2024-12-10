Domino’s among four bidders targeting Wingstop UK takeover
It is understood the sale process could value Wingstop’s UK franchise at around £400 million.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Four bidders, including Domino’s Pizza, are circling to snap up fried chicken chain Wingstop’s UK operation.
It is understood the sale process could value Wingstop’s UK franchise at around £400 million.
US investment group Sixth Street and private equity firms KKR and TSG Consumer Partners are also targeting a potential takeover deal.
Suitors for the business have a deadline of December 16 to table their final bids in order to strike a deal.
Wingstop currently runs 56 sites across the UK after opening 17 sites this year as part of a rapid expansion programme.
It was launched in the UK by Tom Grogan, Saul Lewin and Herman Sahota – who still hold a minority stake in the firm.
The New York-listed Wingstop group operates more than 2,000 branches across its main US operation. The group holds a minority stake in UK master franchisee Lemon Pepper Holdings.
The growing popularity for Wingstop comes amid continued growth by chicken chains in the UK, with Popeyes also rapidly opening new sites and new players such as Dave’s Hot Chicken and Chick-fil-A entering the market.
Domino’s Pizza is among the potential buyers for Wingstop.
In an investor presentation last December, Domino’s said that it would focus on growing its core pizza business but would also consider taking on a second brand if it saw “synergies” with its existing assets.
Wingstop UK and Dominos Pizza group declined to comment. Sixth Street, KKR and TSG Consumer Partners have been contacted for comment.